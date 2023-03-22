What is the iQFoil, the new sail class that replaces the RS:X

at the olympics Paris 2024, we will have news like breaking, but also new events within the sports that are already part of the Olympic program. To stay on top of all the news about the upcoming Games, Olympics.com explains everything you need to know about the openings of Paris 2024. This time, let’s talk about the IQFoil, the new sailing windsurfing classwhich happens in marseille marinain Paris 2024.

What is the iQFoil class of sailing at Paris 2024? iQFoil is a windsurfing format whose main difference to its predecessor, the RS:X, is that the bowline is replaced by a foil (wing). That is, instead of floating, the boat seems to fly, thanks to the use of hydrofoils (aquatic wings) attached to the bottom of the boat, which lift it completely out of the water at high speed. Thanks to this technology, not only does the sport look more spectacular, but the athletes also walk much faster.

What are the main differences between iQFoil and RS:X? The main difference between the old and new class of the Olympic Games is that the iQFoil boat goes much faster than RS:X and there is a better performance in lighter windsgiven that the boat is above the waterthanks to the hydrofoil, which removes the resistance of the water and allows the athlete to draw a more direct line to the mark. Foiling is also quiet and smooth, so it’s less demanding on the body, but it takes more focus when balancing the hydrofoil to reach higher speeds. At the start, the iQFoil boat immediately reaches a speed of 25 km/h, while the RS:X starts at around 5 km/h. The iQFoil boat is wider and lower, making it compact and agile. Unlike the RS:X, the IQFoil has no bowline.

Favorites at iQFoil in Paris 2024 Many RS:X athletes are switching to the new Olympic class. As always, the Netherlands are strong contenders for windsurfing, especially for men. Luuc van Opzeeland he was bronze at the 2021 Worlds, first in his class, and silver in 2022. His compatriot Huig-Jan Tak was placed third last year, and both promise to fight for gold in Paris 2024. Kiran Badloe, who in 2020 was the first European champion of the class and is the current Olympic champion of RS:X, is also in the fray. The french Nicholas Goyardbrother of Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Thomas Goyardwas world champion in 2021, the same year he won the European Championship, a title he repeated in 2022. The German Sebastian Kördel is also one of the favorites, as the 2022 world champion. In the feminine, the French Helene Noesmoen, world champion in 2021, is an athlete to keep an eye on. The 29-year-old athlete is also a three-time European champion (2020, 2021 and 2022). She was surpassed at the 2022 Worlds by the Italian Marta Maggettiwith the Israelis Daniela Peleg It is Maya Morris completing the podium. Great Britain’s Islay Watson won consecutive silver at the European Championships in 2020 and 2021, and her compatriot Emma Wilsonbronze medalist in Tokyo 2020 at RS:X, won in 2022. The Dutchwoman Lilian of Geusworld champion at RS:X in 2019, won bronze at the 2020 European iQFoil.

iQFoil: size and speed numbers and statistics iQFoil boat size: 220x95cm

iQFoil sail size: 9m two in men, 8m two in the feminine

in men, 8m in the feminine iQFoil average speed: around 42km/h (upwind 33km/h, downwind 54km/h)

Maximum speed of iQFoil: around 63km/h Compare with the numbers from RS:X: RS:X boat size: 286x93cm

RS:X sail size: 9.5m two for men, 8.5m two in the feminine

for men, 8.5m in the feminine RS:X average speed: around 10km/h

RS:X top speed: around 55/60km/h

How to qualify for iQFoil in Paris 2024? O 2023 Sailing World Championship will be the first iQFoil Olympic qualifier for Paris 2024. It will be held in The Hague, Netherlands, from 10 to 20 August 2023. The continental qualifying events (to be defined) will be the other opportunities before the Last Chance Regatta, from April 18 to 27, 2024, in Hyeres, France. Check out the sailing ranking system for Paris 2024

