What is the Kings League of Piqué and Ibai and everything you need to know about it

The kings league is a soccer tournament 7 in which 12 teams participate. It is a pioneering competition, created by the ex-soccer player and businessman Gerard Piquénext to the streamer Ibai Plainsone of the most recognized in its sector.

The matches last 40 minutes and there are different rules of the game, which have been decided by fans by voting on social networks. “The Kings League InfoJobs is created by all of us. And that includes the way of playing and the regulations,” they say on their website.

You could say that the Kings League is a new football league much more ‘tiktokera’adapted to the internet and what online consumers demand that, in fact, is succeeding on the live broadcast platform twitch.

“The Kings League was born from a reflection on what football is like today. And because there is a part of the audience that believes that football is sometimes becoming a more boring product, that 90 minutes are sometimes very, very long and things don’t happen, sometimes there are draws. The Kings League was born from a reflection on how to make football more entertaining”, said the CEO of the Kings League, Oriol Querol, to the Associated Press news agency.

the bilbaino Ibai Plains, winner of the eSports Awards best streamer of the year award three times in a row and twice in a row at the ESLAND awards, and Gerard Piqué have been working together for years. For the magazine ‘Forbes’ are “the couple of fashion entrepreneurs”. After the success of the Balloon World Cup 2021a tournament that consisted of not letting a balloon fall to the ground, they decided to launch KOI, an eSports team to compete professionally in the League of Legends and Valorant video games. Now, the Kings League is being his new success.

What is and who plays in the Kings League

in the kings league former players participate football players like Javier Saviola or Joan Capdevila, streamers such as TheGrefg from Murcia (the creator, by the way, of the ESLAND awards) or football players like Kun Agüero or Chicharito. There is pre and post party in twitch and those who have channels on the platform or through their social networks, maintain the strain and expectation from one week to another.

Due to both the regulations and the intensity of the broadcasts, this football is somewhat reminiscent of the cartoons of ‘Oliver and Benji’. And it is that Ibai and Piqué know what the audience demands. For now the data proves them right. Its first match brought together 771,240 spectators, a figure that was surpassed on the second day with 945,000 spectators.

The Kings League offered the opportunity for anyone to request your participation in the competition. At this time the possibility of signing up to compete in the women’s league: the Queens League.

A series of tests were carried out and on December 27, 2022 the election of the 120 ranked players. Among them, each captain chose his player, being able to invite two more players.

Each player receives a fee by Kings League InfoJobs, which is the same for all players selected in the draft. However, player 11 and 12 are in charge of each president (player 12 It is one that each team can invite each day).

By the way, the Kings League InfoJobs does not force its players to train, but the presidents are free to offer this possibility to their players.





Kings League teams and presidents

This is the list of the teams and their presidents or captains in Gerard Piqué’s Kings League:

Ibaí Llanos: Swine FC

Swine FC Iker Casillas: 1K FC

1K FC Sergio Kun Aguero : Kunisports

: Kunisports TheGrefg : Saiyans FC

: Saiyans FC gerard romero : Jijantes FC

: Jijantes FC perxite : Los Troncos FC

: Los Troncos FC JuanSGuarnizo : Annihilators

: Annihilators Rivers : Cheep

: Cheep spursito : Ray Barcelona

: Ray Barcelona Adrian Contreras : The neighborhood

: The neighborhood XBuyer : xBuyer Team

: xBuyer Team djmario: Ultimate Mostoles

Kings League Rules

These are the most striking rules that fans have decided by popular vote through social networks. here you can consult the complete Official Rules of the Kings League.

1. In case of tiethere is no overtime, the winner of each game is decided with a penalty shootout from midfield (‘shootouts’).

2. In the Kings League they also play with the rule of offside.

3. The throw-ins are made by hand.

4. The substitutions of players during the match are unlimited.

5. The penalties They are thrown from the center of the field.

6. The yellow card It supposes two minutes of suspension. The redfive minutes until a substitute enters.

7. For him kick-offthe ball is placed in the center of the field and the players start from the end line.

8. The bibs They go from 0 to 99.

9. Matches are two parts of 20 minutes.

10. secret weapons: each team has a card, chosen at random, that gives it an advantage only once per game:

Weapon 1: Penalty in favor

Penalty in favor Weapon 2: ‘Shootout’ in favor

‘Shootout’ in favor Weapon 3: Exclusion of an opponent for two minutes

Exclusion of an opponent for two minutes Weapon 4: Double goal for minutes

Double goal for minutes Weapon 5: Wildcard

Wildcard Weapon 6: card theft

11. Each party will be led by two referees referees: one on the pitch and another in the VAR room.

12. The VAR will be used at the request of the teams, who may request it once per game.

Kings League fixtures and schedule

The Kings League season consists of two splitsone of winter which has started with great success in January 2023 and another of summer, scheduled for the month of May. Each ‘split’ has 11 days.

After the regular phase, the ‘play-off’ for the title among the top eight ranked. The six matches are played on Sunday afternoons, one after the other.

Matchday 1 – January 1, 2023

Barcelona Lightning – 1K FC

Kunisports – Jijantes FC

The Neighborhood – PIO FC

Los Troncos FC – XBUYER TEAM

Annihiladores FC – Ultimate Móstoles

Saiyans FC – Porcinos FC

Matchday 2 – January 8, 2023

Jijantes FC – Barcelona Ray

Ultimate Mostoles – The Neighborhood

1K FC – Annihilators FC

Porcinos FC – Los Troncos FC

XBUYER TEAM – Kunisports

PIO FC – Saiyans FC

Matchday 3 – January 15, 2023

Jijantes FC – 1K FC

Barcelona Lightning – XBUYER TEAM

Saiyans FC – Ultimate Móstoles

Kunisports – Porcinos FC

Los Troncos FC – PIO FC

El Barrio – Annihiladores FC

Matchday 4 – January 22, 2023

XBUYER TEAM – Jijantes FC

PIO FC – Kunisports

1K FC – The Neighborhood

Porcinos FC – Barcelona Ray

Annihilators FC – Saiyans FC

Ultimate Mostoles – Los Troncos FC

Matchday 5 – February 5, 2023

XBUYER TEAM – 1K FC

Kunisports – Ultimate Mostoles

Barcelona Lightning – PIO FC

Saiyans FC – The Neighborhood

Los Troncos FC – Annihiladores FC

Jijantes FC – Porcinos FC

Matchday 6 – February 12, 2023

1K FC – Saiyans FC

Annihilators FC – Kunisports

The Neighborhood – Los Troncos FC

Porcinos FC – XBUYER TEAM

PIO FC – Jijantes FC

Ultimate Mostoles – Barcelona Lightning

Matchday 7 – February 19, 2023

XBUYER TEAM – PIO FC

Kunisports – The Neighborhood

Porcinos FC – 1K FC

Barcelona Lightning – Annihiladores FC

Los Troncos FC – Saiyans FC

Jijantes FC – Ultimate Mostoles

Matchday 8 – February 26, 2023

1K FC – Los Troncos FC

Annihiladores FC – Jijantes FC

The Neighborhood – Ray of Barcelona

PIO FC – Porcinos FC

Saiyans FC – Kunisports

Ultimate Mostoles – XBUYER TEAM

Matchday 9 – March 5, 2023

XBUYER TEAM – Annihilators FC

Kunisports – Los Troncos FC

Porcinos FC – Ultimate Mostoles

PIO FC – 1K FC

Barcelona Lightning – Saiyans FC

Jijantes FC – El Barrio

Matchday 10 – March 12, 2023

Annihilators FC – Pigs FC

The Neighborhood – XBUYER TEAM

Kunisports – 1K FC

Saiyans FC – Jijantes FC

Ultimate Mostoles – PIO FC

Los Troncos FC – Barcelona Ray

Matchday 11 – March 19, 2023

1K FC – Ultimate Mostoles

XBUYER TEAM – Saiyans FC

Porcinos FC – El Barrio

PIO FC – Annihilators FC

Barcelona Lightning – Kunisports

Jijantes FC – Los Troncos

‘Play off’ – March 25 and 26, 2023

How to watch Piqué and Ibai’s King’s League matches

All matches can be seen on twitch.tv/kingsleague and on the channels of the presidents of the league teams.

How the Kings League is financed

The traditional soccer league is financed mainly through television rights, stadium tickets and sponsorships. In the case of Kings League, for now the main source is sponsorships. One of the most important companies that supported the initiative from the beginning was the job portal Infojobs.

After only three games were played, and after watching the astronomical scope of the competitionmany others such as Grefusa, Simyo, Adidas, Mahou, Shukran, Imagin and IQ Option joined.

The matches are played in the cupra arena Stadium, which is Piqué and Ibai’s league partner stadium. The circumstance occurs that Spotify and Cupra are too official sponsors of FC BarcelonaGerard Piqué’s former team.

The fact that the Cupra Arena is inside the port of Barcelona makes it difficult to put tickets on sale for the general public. From the beginning it has been done through invitations. In the Web page you can already buy tickets for the finalwhich will be held at the Camp Nou on March 26, at 6:00 p.m.