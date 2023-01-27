What is the League of Legends PBE and how to download it?

If you don’t stop hearing about the PBE within League of Legends but you don’t know what it is, we’ll explain everything you need to know about this very important game server. so how to download the client.

Throughout the 13-year history of League of Legends we have had all types of exchange within the game. Some have been more popular than others, as was the case with the Burning Censer or the Colossi with Mordekaiser using the Dragon’s soul as a companion.

Although it seems that they are modifications that have neither tail nor tail, before they arrive in each new patch they are tested on a special server called PBE. There, players can test all the changes before they are introduced into the game, and so that you don’t miss a single detail, we’ll tell you everything about it.

Everything you need to know about the League of Legends PBE

Riot Games Blitzcrank and Suture Amumu stayed on the PBE of League of Legends

As we have told you above, the PBE is a special server within League of Legends that it is used to test all the changes that you want to introduce in the game through the patches.

In it we can see ahead of time as many nerfs and buffs to the champions as the new skins and game mods of the title.

Nevertheless, not all changes that are tested within the PBE end up making it to the final patch. Sometimes programmers use it to test a bunch of crazy elements to see how they play out within the game.

In the same way, it has also happened that they have included skins that have not been released afterwards. It was the case of Blitzcrank and Amumu chaos suture.

Also, being a test environment, the servers are not as solid as those of the normal game and it is frequent to find bugs, errors and a lot of ping.

How can we download the League of Legends PBE?

Riot Games Downloading the League of Legends PBE from us is very easy

In order to use the PBE we must have an account that has never had any suspension before as well as have honor level 3 or higher in said account.

If we meet the requirements we will only have to create an account on PBE and then download the client. We can do all this from this page.

The developers always thank the community for their participation in the League of Legends PBE because it is the only way they have to detect errors and know what works and what doesn’t in the game.

Why are there still bugs in the game?

Despite the fact that the PBE is the testing environment for League of Legends, the number of active users it has it is quite inferior to the number of users playing on the official game client.

Riot Games PBE Helps Prevent Gaffes

Therefore, despite having tested an item or a champion thousands of times, you never know its true impact until it reaches the official server. That is why many times when a champion comes out, the developers have to put an emergency bugfix to lower their power or give them a little love.

And that’s it! This is all you need to know about the PBE.