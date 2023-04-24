What is the LGBTQ+ character of Genshin Impact?

In recent days, the community discovered the existence of an LGBTQ+ character from Genshin Impact. But who is it?

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular multiplayer games of the moment. This title also stands out for its artistic section and its gachapon gameplay that keeps its players obsessed. Of course, you would expect a game with a large community to have LGBTQ+ representation, right? Well, it turns out that surprisingly, the community realized that there is an LGBTQ + character from Genshin Impactbut it was somewhat hidden.

Recently, Sony released Burning Shores, the new DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Here [spoilers] delved deeper into the personality of Aloy, the protagonist of the saga. One of the most outstanding scenes of the DLC is the one in which Aloy kisses Seyka, which reveals her sexuality.

But what does all this have to do with Genshin Impact? Well, as some fans will remember, a long time ago Sony made a collaboration with HoYoverse that resulted in the arrival of Aloy to Genshin Impact. In this way, we have to Aloy is the first LGBTQ+ character in Genshin Impact.

Of course, many Genshin Impact fans came out to celebrate this fact. The community has been asking for various characters in the game for a long time, however, HoYoverse has never commented on these requests. Then another company had to arrive to open new paths for the game.

WAIT WAIT WAIT WAAAIT Aloy being canonically a Lesbian means that we have a canonical LGBT Character in Genshin???? OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/V6uvcMEmmO — Zac 🪷 (@sadweeb) April 19, 2023

What do you think? Would you like to see more LGBTQ+ characters in Genshin Impact? Do you think this would only be possible in collaborations? Tell us on social networks.

