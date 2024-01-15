What is the potential of artificial intelligence to transform health systems? , Society

Artificial intelligence (AI) dominates the conversations and predictions of experts across all fields. This is no longer science fiction, but a reality that has taken a turn. In a study by the University of Salamanca in 2023 on the perception of this technology, 44.81% of 684 respondents from across Spain showed interest in AI, and 85.6% reported that this technology could have a positive impact in society. According to experts, precisely because of its countless possibilities, an example of the greatest social impact can occur in clinical practice. Within the framework of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the company Boehringer Ingelheim organized a meeting in which, through two sessions, the potential of AI applied to health, especially health systems, was discussed, as the company calls for innovation. Commitment has been shown.

More than 200 experts attended the event, including people responsible for innovation and digital health, hospital managers, academics and experts. Startup, in addition to various speakers from the political and management sectors at national and international levels. The event included the intervention of Juan Fernando Muñoz, Secretary of Digital Health, Information and Innovation of the SNS at the Ministry of Health, and Teresa Risgo, Secretary of Innovation of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, among others.

Speaker at the first roundtable organized by Boehringer Ingelheim at the MWC. Top, left to right: Miguel Luengo-Oroz, Larisha Narayan, Ricardo Baptista Leite, Bruno Botelho, Giovanna Jaramillo, Ignacio Hernandez, Isabel Alfani and Pedro Carrascal. Below: Julio Mayol, Peter Ploeger, Juan Fernando Muñoz, Dennis Quintiliano and Marta Carrera.

The emergence of digital solutions such as AI is an opportunity to respond to patients’ new needs, contribute to the sustainability of the system, and facilitate more equitable and accurate health care. Peter Ploeger, CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim Spain

This is the second consecutive year that Boehringer is present at 4YFN-MWC to strengthen its immersion in digital health, a key point to foster health innovation and develop new healthcare solutions that improve the lives of patients. Is.

with your place

The opening of a pavilion dedicated specifically to digital health and sustainability proves its growing interest and development, reflecting the rise of these technologies, especially AI, during the last year. Peter Ploeger, Director General of Boehringer Ingelheim Spain, launched the event together with Muñoz, who in his speech highlighted the important role of data in managing patient health. According to the Head of Digital Health, Information and Innovation of SNS, since the recent Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU, there has been – especially in recent months – the participation of the European region in the approval and introduction of European AI regulation. . Health data, two essential documents for the application of AI in health systems. The session also included Miguel Luengo-Oroz, founder of SpotLab and advisor to the Obama Foundation in Europe. keynote speaker. The intervention by Luengo-Oroz, who was also the scientific director of UN DATA, focused on the importance of humanizing AI to improve patient care.

a constant change

In recent years, the incorporation of new technologies has completely transformed health care systems. Among many innovative solutions, AI is changing the way healthcare is delivered, enabling more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatments and greater process efficiency. Thus, it aims to improve the quality and experience of life of patients and ensure that they receive appropriate treatment in the most effective manner possible. “The emergence of digital solutions like AI is an opportunity to respond to the new needs of patients, contribute to the sustainability of the system, and facilitate more equitable and accurate health care,” he says. Peter Ploger. “At Boehringer Ingelheim we wish to cooperate with the administration for the transformation of the health system, which always includes new innovative solutions for the benefit of patients’ health,” the company’s General Director stressed.

Integrate this technology into health care systems

Two round table meetings were held at the Barcelona meeting. First, How do we prepare our health care systems to integrate AI, Its speaker was Isabelle Alfani, Director General EIT Health Spain; Ricardo Baptista Leite, Director of the HealthAI organization and Chair of the INITE Parliamentarian Network for Global Health; Giovanna Jaramillo, co-founder of Milan and colleagues and former WHO senior adviser in epidemiology, and Pedro Carrascal, director of the Forum of Patient Organizations. Julio Mayol, professor at UCM and head of the surgery section at the Madrid Clinical Hospital, served as moderator, a leading figure in the field of biomedical innovation and scientific dissemination.

The key to adopting new technologies like AI is for patients to be part of the discussion about regulation and governance of their data from the beginning Pedro Carrascal, Director of the Forum of Patient Organizations

The transformation of national health systems through AI was discussed to explore both the potential benefits and challenges posed by generative AI. Experts highlighted the need to create and adapt regulatory frameworks that could facilitate the assessment and financing of digital solutions incorporating AI. All this, taking into account the patient’s perspective and how these changes have affected their health care journey and their interactions with the system. As Pedro Carrascal explains, “The key to adopting new technologies like AI is for patients to be part of the discussion about regulation and governance of their data from the beginning.” All experts agreed that AI presents an opportunity to guarantee equal medical care to all citizens.

Impact of AI on health care

second table, Current impact of AI in health care, The focus is on real cases that demonstrate improved patient outcomes and health care delivery. Moderated by Jorge Juan Fernández, director of innovation at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, ​​it included Bruno Botelho, director of digital operations at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom; Ismail Gogueneur, surgeon and researcher at Sjællands Universitets Hospital in Denmark; Ignacio Hernandez, neurologist and founder of Savannah, and Larisha Narayan, global head of digital innovation at Boehringer Ingelheim.

The results of the cases presented showed how AI can be applied to streamline data analysis, create new experiences for the patient, improve diagnosis and treatment, as well as optimize processes. As Botelho explains, an example of this is the adoption of the ChatGPT-4 tool to assist doctors in writing patients’ hospital discharge reports: “Junior doctors used to take 25 minutes to write these documents, a time they can now use directly. can devote to patient care.”

Participants in the second round table. Top, left to right: Ignacio Hernandez, Giovanna Jaramillo, Larisha Narayan, Pedro Carrascal, Ricardo Baptista Leite, Isabel Alfani and Ismael Gogueneur. Bottom: Julio Mayol, Miguel Luengo-Oroz, Peter Ploeger, Teresa Risgo, Dennis Quintiliano, Jorge Juan Fernández and Marta Carrera.

In conclusion, in a world with increasing geopolitical and social uncertainties, the potential of innovation and digital health represents an opportunity for effective transformation of the health system that guarantees better care and experience for patients. In this sense, AI plays an increasingly relevant role and allows health managers and professionals to make more informed and accurate decisions. It is important to embrace disruptive technological innovations, change mindsets and adopt new business models, always keeping patients at the centre. All this, with a high commitment to quality, impact and scientific and social progress.

The final touch was made by Teresa Risgo, Innovation Secretary of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, who concluded by highlighting the importance of public investment in making innovation and scientific knowledge available to all citizens.

Boehringer at MWC

Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company leading in biopharmaceutical research, has emerged with an outstanding position in Digital Health and Innovation at MWC. The company had a stand at the congress and in addition to the event organized with national and international experts in AI, various company spokespeople participated in presentations, mostly organized by the Barcelona Health Hub. In a presentation titled Pharma 4.0: Exploring the frontiers of digital health, Rosa María López Carneros, Director of Operations and Business Transformation Franchise at Boehringer Ingelheim Spain, spoke on 26 February. on the 27th Presentation of ‘Tech Hubs Overview 2024’ report Marietta Ramos, Head of IT Hub at Boehringer Ingelheim Spain, participated. Finally, on the 29th, in a presentation titled Pharma, Challenges of Digital Health Adoption, The interlocutor was Christophe Brabrandt, director of the BI X Ideation and Scouting Chapter.