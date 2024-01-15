What is the price of gold and silver coins today, Monday, March 4 – Teach me about science

This is the price of gold and silver coins today, Monday, March 4.

Today, Monday, March 4, the buying and selling price maintains the values ​​without many changes compared to previous days, and, so that you can verify it yourself, we recommend that you compare this information in the tables below. Please check. ,

An important part of financial health is investing in assets that allow you to grow your money given the returns you receive over a period of time. When it comes to Mexico, there are a variety of financial products that we can choose from, but investing in Mexican gold and silver coins has been very popular for some time now.

In general, there are many ways to invest in Mexican gold and silver coins, but the acquisition of these pieces in physical form is one of the most common and preferred by many people, for which we have to go to a financial institution. Who is authorized for this? Their marketing. In this regard, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) informs us that all the institutions that are part of the distributor network are:

Azteca Bank

banorte

banaregio

BBVA-Bancomer

Sibanco, SA

mexican mint

MIDE Interactive Museum of Economics

Ecological Solutions in Metals, S.A. de C.V.

Monedas Briggs SA de CV

Bank of Mexico (Banxico). There are some numismatic products which are distributed only by this institution.

Regarding this type of investment, we must bear in mind that, its valuation can change daily as it is subject to constant market movements, it is essential that when investing in these pieces you stay updated on how the purchase price changes. . And daily sales, so you can better choose the transactions you make.

To help you with this, at Ansename de Ciência we share this information with you every day, so today, Monday, March 4, the buying and selling prices will look like this:

Azteca Bank

The official portal of Banco Azteca indicates that this banking institution only sells the Plata Libertad fragment, whose value at the last update of this asset to date is:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) silver liberty ounce $401.00 $501.00

banorte

Metal price indicators on the official Banort portal indicate that they sell these pieces for buy and sell, whose price in the latest update is:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) Aztec (20 peso gold) $14,000.00 $19,900.00 Hidalgo (10 peso gold) $7,000.00 $9,950.00 1/2 hidalgo (5 gold pesos) $3,500.00 $4,975.00 1/4 hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos) $1,750.00 $2,488.00 1/5 hidalgo (2 gold pesos) $1,400.00 $1,990.00 Shatabdi (50 gold pesos) $37,500.00 $48,000.00 silver liberty ounce $300.00 $500.00

banaregio

The Banregio Banking Institution indicates on its official currency and metals portal that only the following pieces are available for sale with value:

Part Sale Only (MXN) ounce of silver $519.00 Century $47,405.00

BBVA Bancomer

Financial information from BBVA Bancomer shows the following indicators for purchases and sales of metals:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) gold liberty ounce $33,700.00 $38,300.00 silver liberty ounce $410.00 $525.00 Century $40,750.00 $46,850.00

*The prices presented here are indicative, as they are subject to constant market movements and even geographical region.