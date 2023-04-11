What is the real name of Rusherking, the last boyfriend of China Suárez

He was born on May 20, 2000 in Santiago del Estero and until he was 17 he lived in the city of La Banda. His dad is a taxi driver and his mom is a housewife. Some time ago, interviewed on the program ph can we talk, he recounted: “My father works all day and I lived a very humble childhood. Sometimes we didn’t have enough to eat. We drank mate at noon and at night we drank mate with bread.” He recalls his childhood with “dirt streets, very few lights. Very few people and very little traffic. But a beautiful neighborhood, I have many memories of playing ball with my friends.”

His great affections and best friends continue to live in Santiago del Estero. In 2021, when he played at the broadway theater, managed to get all his loved ones to travel to Buenos Aires for the show. “They are very important to me,” she opened up to Gente magazine on that occasion.

https://twitter.com/rusherkingg/status/1635007517674844161

Why did you choose the name Rusherking for the settings?

As a boy, Thomas Nicolás Tobar played Counter-Strike –a video game–, and they called him “rusher, rusher” all the time, to indicate the maneuver to perform. That word stuck in his head, and at the first freestyle competition he entered, he put on Rusher. “It is a term that is used in all games, but I put it on for the Counter. It is when you go fast to the play, when you buy the weapon and you are going to kill everyone. That is a Rusher; and then I added King “, he explained in an interview.

At the age of 15, he began to participate in freestyle competitions in the squares of his city. “My mom and dad used to bitch me,” she confessed in Morfi’s Rock. They wanted him to continue school, but he decided to drop out for music. He began to train every day locked in his room until he began to do fairly well. “Two years after competing almost every weekend, I threw myself into music, because I felt that it was what filled me the most, and I felt that I was going to transcend with it,” he explained. With the help of his father, who took out a loan, he bought a home studio to produce his own songs and rented it out for other artists to record at his house. Thus he began to finance his career.

https://twitter.com/rusherkingg/status/1634551814191194115 6 years ago I made my first song how the fucking time went by — RUSHER KING (@rusherkingg) March 11, 2023

At the age of 17, he traveled to Buenos Aires to record the video clip of a song that he liked a lot. After filming, she returned to Santiago. The material was seen by a producer who contacted him and took him to live in the big capital. The first year was very hard: he went through enormous economic hardships until he met other artists of the same suit and together they decided to live together and support each other. Among them were Lit Killah and Tiago PZK. Months later, the singer came into her life Maria Becerra, who was his partner. The popularity of Rusherking and his girlfriend continued to grow, and when their earnings improved, they moved into a house together that they tried out living together. The couple did not last long, but parted ways on good terms.

In 2022, Thomas Nicolás Tobar met and became a boyfriend with one of the most recognized actresses on the current Argentine stage: Eugenia la China Suárez, from whom he recently separated. The rest is known history.