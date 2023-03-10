What is the relationship between The Golden Compass and the His Dark Materials: Frontiers of the Universe series?

Based on the books by Philip Pullman, “The Golden Compass” was released in 2007 and brought to cinema the magic of the trilogy, which tells the mystical relationship between humans and how animals represent their souls.

The film won the 2008 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and features a strong cast, including Nicole Kidman, Dakota Blue Richards, Freddie Highmore, Jim Carter, Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Tom Courtenay, Sam Elliott and Ben Walker, among others. .

The series “His Dark Materials: Borders of the Universe”, launched in 2019, brought the continuity of the literary story, but has no direct connection with the narrative of the film.

That is, the only relationship between the two projects is that they are adaptations of the same work by Pullman.

Difference between film and series

Despite both having the same universe, the series produced by HBO presents a story beyond the film. The purpose of the series was to explore the three books: A Bússola de Ouro (1995), A Faca Subtle (1997) and A Luneta Âmbar (2000).

In all, the series has three seasons and ended in 2022, bringing Lyra living in a world where people’s souls are outside the body and can materialize in the form of animals. On her adventures, she travels through various universes, discovering other forms of life.

The cast of the series includes Daphne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Keen, Ariyon Bakare and Anne-Marie Duff.

In film production, it also features Lyra Belacqua, a young orphan who gains a compass that is capable of answering any question. Upon discovering that children were disappearing, she decides to go after finding out the reason and will have help from the object and friends during the journey.