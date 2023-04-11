What is the status of ADCs and fighters according to Riot Games?

League of Legends Season 13 it is being a complete roller coaster in terms of changes. The vast majority of strong changes have been related to two roles: the ADCs and the fighters. Both roles carry several criticisms behind them. From the utility within the games to the power they acquire for their respective objects, the community has thrown various comments at the developer.

First we meet some fighters that started the season in a virtually unstoppable state. From Riot they were forced to change the state of some objects, especially the dance of death. For their part, the ADCs started the year at a fairly weak level, forcing the developer to offer them improvements in both mana and the critical damage system. This is something that propelled them to become The best role in all of League of Legends. After several changes, it seems that this role is completely balanced, something that the developers of Riot Games highlight.

Riot analyzes the state of fighters and AD Carries

After a few weeks of analysis, the devs decided to partially revert the changes to Dance of Death. It now provides Ability Speed ​​again, although it will keep the healing reduced. Added to this are the changes to some shooters that were applied in the patch 13.6as well as a decrease in the importance of dragons during the early stages of the game.

At the moment it seems that they are managing to reach that state in which everything is balanced. «But we definitely have to make more adjustments if we want to get there.“, say the developers. Apparently, they would be investigating a change in the structure of the mythical objects related to this type of character, although this would arrive during the Preseason.

The idea is find a bunch of tools to review and work from there, instead of changing it one by one. «This would just cause the game to acquire a different set of issues.“, they finished.

More in our section LoL News.