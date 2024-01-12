What is the supersonic aircraft presented today by NASA and why could it change the way we fly





Supersonic aircraft are aircraft that can travel faster than the speed of sound. Although they were incredibly fast, they also produced shock waves with a deafening sound similar to an explosion.

In 1973, the United States government banned commercial supersonic flights nationwide due to noise pollution. But this could change if the results of NASA’s mission with the X-59 supersonic aircraft are positive.

Today NASA officials and prime contractor Lockheed Martin will officially present the fully completed X-59 supersonic aircraft to the world.

This is a unique experimental aircraft which will demonstrate the ability to fly at supersonic speeds. This will cause a soft “sonic thump” instead of the normal sonic boom.

It is part of a NASA mission called “QSST”, which means “Silent Supersonic Technology” in English. The space agency has developed it in collaboration with aircraft manufacturer Lockheed.

