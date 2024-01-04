What is the value of the dollar today, January 3, 2024? This is how fish originated

The dollar price in Mexico is on average today, Thursday, January 4, 2024 17.03 pesosThe Mexican currency is celebrating a week of stability against the US dollar.

At the close of the previous day, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, The dollar to peso exchange rate was 17.01 pesos for each US currency. This behavior remains in line with the steady trend seen during the first week of the new year.

With respect to the exchange rate provided by Banxico, which is published daily in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). This Thursday’s figure is 17.0492 Pesos per dollar. Furthermore, according to the DOF, the exchange rate used to calculate dollar obligations is 17.0297 pesos per dollar.

Mexico’s major banks offer variations in their buying and selling rates for the dollar today. For example, Azteca Bank represents the purchase rate of 16.45 pesos and selling rates 17.85 pesos, Other than this, BBVA Bancomer offers rates 16.16 pesos and 17.29 pesos for buying and selling respectively. for its part, banorte is the purchasing rate of 15.95 pesos and selling rates 17.35 Pesos.

It is important to note that the value of the dollar experiences constant changes in its buying and selling rates, so the price may vary when making over-the-counter transactions. To be informed about exchange rate trends, it is recommended to follow the news to understand whether the dollar is moving upwards or downwards and what are the reasons behind these changes.