What is trap? See the meaning, artists and differences of rap





O trap is at its peak, huh? And did you know that this rap-derived musical genre originated in the 1990s in Atlanta, in the southern United States? Yes, it is characterized by the use of heavy beats, synthesizers, samples of acoustic and electronic instruments. It is an instrumental style that generally features a lower number of beats per minute (BPM) compared to the boom bap.

The trap rhythm has a more pronounced and powerful kick, like the Roland TR-808 (a drum machine), and a softer sounding snare.

Trap music features high intensity and high frequency sounds, typical characteristics of electronic music, which provide a very danceable rhythm. Thus, the predominant sounds in the composition are instrumental, with a view to valuing and improving these musical characteristics.

What is the meaning of trap?

The name “trap” comes from the word “trap house”, a term used to refer to houses where illegal drugs were sold in neighborhoods in the United States. Song lyrics often portray the reality of peripheral neighborhoods, highlighting violence, drugs, life on the streets, the struggle to survive in a hostile world and the consequences of getting involved in crime.

Despite its controversial origins, trap has become one of the most popular music genres in recent years, being used as a form of artistic and social expression.

What is the difference between rap, trap and hip hop?

Although rap, trap, and hip hop are related music genres, each has its own distinct characteristics. Link:

Rap music

Rap is a music genre that originated in the African-American community in the late 1970s and early 1980s in New York City. It is characterized by its use of rhymes and spoken rhythm, often accompanied by a simple beat and a strong bassline. The lyrics of rap songs often address social, political and cultural issues, such as racial issues, inequality, urban violence and life on the streets.

Hip hop

Hip hop emerged in the late 1970s in African-American and Latin American communities, also in New York. It is characterized by rhythmic beats, samples from other songs, scratches, and the use of spoken rhymes in rhythm with the music. The lyrics of hip hop songs often address themes such as racial inequality and violence.

trap

Trap is a subgenre of rap. It is characterized by the use of slow, heavy beats, with a heavy use of synthesizers. The lyrics of trap songs talk about themes related to urban life, in the favelas, drugs, sex, money and power. Trap generally doesn’t follow a set structure, allowing artists to experiment more with the beats and general structure of the song.

Main names of Brazilian trap

Matuê

Matuê Photo: Mateus Aguiar/Disclosure

Matheus Brasileiro Aguiar, 29 years old, better known as Matuê, is one of the most popular representatives of the national trapl. In 2020, the singer released his first album “Máquina do Tempo”, breaking records for reproductions on digital platforms on the day of its debut. Matuê has been featured in the music scene since the beginning of his career in 2016, with the single “RBN”.

MC Ryan SP

MC Ryan SP Photo: reproduction

Born and raised in the Zaki Narchi favela, in the north of São Paulo, Ryan Santana dos Santos or MC Ryan SP, is 21 years old and became known for his hits like “Revoada Sem Você”, “Favela”, “Vergonha para Mídia” and other hits that portray the reality of the favela and its experiences.

L7nnon

L7nnon Photo: reproduction

Lennon dos Santos Barbosa Frassetti was raised in Realengo, in Rio de Janeiro. He became successful as a skater and, amidst the experience of championships around the world, released his first song “Mais Um Cabeça”, in 2017. In November 2020, L7nnon released his first album, “Hip Hop Hare”, and it didn’t take long much for the project to be among the 50 most heard on Spotify, with more than 60 million streams.

MC Hairy

MC Hairy Photo: reproduction

Victor Hugo Oliveira do Nascimento, 27 years old, better known as MC Cabelinho, was born in the Pavão-Pavãozinho favela, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro. Starting to release music independently on the internet in 2011, today the singer has great hits like “Eu Te Avisei”, “Essência do Cria” and “X1”.

international trap artists

travis scott

travis scott Photo: reproduction

Jacques Berman Webster II, 31, better known by his stage name Travis Scott, is one of the biggest names in trap. Starting his career as a music producer at the age of 17, his first releases were the mixtapes “Cruis’n USA”, “Owl Pharaoh” and “Days Before Rodeo”. In 2015, his first studio album “Rodeo” came to life.

lil peep

lil peep Photo: reproduction

Gustav Åhr, Lil Peep, was a big name in the trap scene who unfortunately passed away in November 2017, he was known for his emo and melodic sound. He gained recognition in 2015 with the mixtape “Lil Peep Part One”, and then in August 2017 he released his debut album “Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One)”, mixing emo, punk and trap elements, with lyrics emotional.

Cardi B

Cardi B Photo: reproduction

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Belcalis Marlene Almanzar, known professionally as Card B, began her career as a dancer and stripper. In 2015, she participated in the reality show “Love & Hip Hop”, on VH1, a program that follows women in rap. With the song “Bodak Yellow”, released in June 2017, Cardi B quickly became a success, reaching the top of the American music charts for three straight weeks.

friends

Formed in 2008 in Georgia, United States, members Offset, Quavo and Takeoff released the group’s first album, “Yung Rich Nation”, in 2015. With the single “Bad and Boujee”, the group reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 , becoming Migos’ first US number one. Together they released four studio albums, “Yung Rich Nation” (2015), “Culture” (2017), “Culture II” (2018), and the most recent one, “Culture III” (2021).

Source: Corre’s Vision