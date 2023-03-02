What is wave management in League of Legends?

The wave management It is an important aspect within League of Legends, especially when it comes to fighting for objectives or maintaining the rhythm of the game to our liking. In the end, depending on how we have the wave in the lane we will allow our jungler to have priority to invade,

we bring you a little guide with some more than useful tips so that you can maintain that good wave control that will allow you to control the pace of the entire game.

Wave management: Push the waves

The first concept we should talk about is that of push waves. This is the simplest, we will simply kill the rival minions before ours die. The objective we have is to press the line towards the enemy’s tower. We will do it when we want to get a level advantage or to keep the opponent under his tower, which will allow us to dive more easily.

On the other hand, it will also work if our jungler is aggressive and we want to help you in the plays of the first bars of the game. Not only that, but we will have the ability to prevent the enemy from returning to base whenever he pleases unless he wants to lose multiple waves and, with this, give the enemy the possibility of obtaining plates. Of course, with this mechanic we will also set the tempo of the line and prevent them from being able to push their wave quickly towards our tower.

Wave Management: Attract

The second concept is that of attract waves, being the best way doing last hiti.e. only hit enemy minions to last hit them. If the enemy is also doing it, you can not do last hit to some minions in order for the wave to press towards you and get thus freeze it at your whim.

A very useful trick is attract the aggro of the minions and then get into a bush. In this way, enemy minions will focus on attacking an enemy, killing them faster and pushing the lane towards us. Attracting waves will help us if we are weak at the beginning of the game and we want to have a quiet laning phase. It will also allow us to protect ourselves from ganks and allow our jungler to help us in the lane more easily.

Wave Management: Freeze or freeze

Another important concept is that of freeze waves. To do this, we will need to keep the enemy wave out of the range of our tower and always with 2 or 3 more enemy minions than ours. In case we don’t have allied minions, we can always lure the enemies towards the river to buy time and prevent them from reaching the allied turret.

If the enemy tries to kill your minions to thaw The Surge, then you also kill enough to keep the situation in your favor. Freeze is useful for forcing the enemy to take risks to farmalthough you must be careful with possible movements between the lines of the enemy, so you must notify your allies of what is happening.

Wave management: slow push

The last type of management basic wave is the slow push, what will we use for dive to the enemy. We will push little by little doing last hit, shoving the last wave quickly while warning our junglers to kill the opponent and lose a large number of minions. Of course, we will accumulate a lot of minions that will allow us to completely control the line and either return to our base or move to another street.

After the laning phase, there are some useful tips. The first is that, When clearing waves on the sidelines, let’s just kill mages. In this way, the wave will be pushed in our favor and the enemy will have to go clean up.

If he our team’s level is higher than the enemy team’s, we will get our minions to do extra damage for each advantage tower we have, in addition to receiving less damage.