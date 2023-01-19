what it is and how to see a visual map of your most played champions in League of Legends

This new page allows you to see which are your most played champions and with which you have the most mastery in the Riot Games MOBA.

Riot Games kicked off the League of Legends Season 2023, with which many Summoners have returned to the game to reposition themselves in the ranks of the ranked games. However, it is not the game or the missions of the beginning of the season that are resonating the most in the world of LOL; instead, everyone is already talking about the Mastery Chart.

What is the League of Legends Mastery Chart?

The League of Legends Mastery Chart is a website that allows you to see a visual chart or map of the most prominent and mastered champions of any summoner on any server. With this, if you put your Username and Region data, you can even access your own chart.

In this box you will be able to see the champions inside bubbles of different sizes, the bigger the bubble, the greater the mastery that that summoner has with said champion. The graphics can be compared both with your own friends and to see the best players with any champion.

How to use the League of Legends Mastery Chart?

To start, you must enter the Mastery Chart website.

Once there, it will be your turn to fill in your username and region in the required fields. When completing it, you will press Enter or the magnifying glass on the right and after a few seconds the summoner’s personalized page will open, showing the data mentioned above.

You will have the option to move the bubbles at will before saving and sharing the image. You can also filter by role of the champions (Assassin, Tank, Fighter, etc), and by the mastery level in which the Summoner has each champion.

The Mastery Chart also gives you the ability to see the champion’s total mastery points, how long it has been since the Summoner last used that character, and finally, whether or not he has a chest available this season. reclaimed.