What kind of bets can I place in Counter Strike

Bookmakers offer a wide variety of types of bets for the CS:GO video game. These types of CS:GO bets, also known as “markets”, can get a bit complicated when it comes to special bets. For this reason we have compiled this list of the most prominent types of bets.

Match winner bets

If you still don’t know how to bet on CS:GO matches, the Match Winner Betting Market should be your first stop. This is the easiest type of CS:GO bet to understand, as you just pick the team you think will win the game. Nothing else.

Absolute winner of the tournament

Before a big CS:GO tournament starts, the best no deposit CSGO betting sites usually have a section where you can bet on which team you think will win the entire tournament. Each team has different odds of winning the tournament, depending on their current form and ranking. You simply have to choose the team that you think will be the winner of the tournament, place your bet and wait for the tournament to end to find out if you have triumphed.

CS:GO Handicap Betting

CS:GO Handicap betting will generally provide you with much better odds, and subsequent benefits if you win, than standard Match Winner bets. Simply put, Handicap betting puts the more favored team at a disadvantage to give you better odds.

Meaning, when (or if) Team A wins, you won’t get much benefit from their win. However, if you choose a Handicap bet of -3.5 on Team A to win, your profit margins will increase as the bookmaker will offer you better odds.

To win the CS:GO Handicap bet, Team A has to win the map you have bet on for at least 4 rounds. For example, Team A has to win the map 16-12. With the Handicap bet, the score for the round will be as follows: 16 Team A – 15.5 Team B. This also works with the results of the maps in a match, since if you choose a handicap of -1 for Team A in a BO3, they will have to win 2-0 to win your bet.

CS:GO Map Winner Betting

To benefit from this special CS:GO bet, you have to do your research. Map winner bets are one of the special CS:GO bet types that greatly benefit from team knowledge. CS:GO Map Winner bets are normally placed on BO3 or BO5 matches.

This special type of CS:GO bet involves choosing a specific map that you think a team will win. Map winner bets should offer the player excellent odds and good winnings.

Map winner betting might be one of the easiest ways to make money with CS:GO esports betting, as even the best teams in the world have specific maps that they are better at than others. Combine this type of research with the results of previous matches of both teams. Basically, do your research before placing bets on the map winner.

CS:GO Over/Under Bets

CS:GO Over/Under betting can be used in a number of ways, but the most popular has to do with the number of rounds played. A CS:GO sportsbook will offer you a fixed margin to work with. You will have to predict how many rounds will be played on a particular map.

Let’s say the betting page for CS:GO gives a spread of 27.5 rounds for a specific map in a match. This means that you can bet for “less” or “more”.

To be successful if you bet for “under”, the total for the round must be 27 or less. For example, a final result of 16-11.

To be successful if you bet on “Over”, the total for the round must be 28 or more. For example, a final result of 16-12.

Conclusion

In this guide we have presented the most common types of bets so that you can start betting on CS:GO today, but there are more types of bets that you can review on your own such as: First Blood Bets, Game Statistics, Winner of the Round Knives, etc.