Although many passengers choose the music they listen to with their headphones, STIB also provides tunes to subway stations. “We don’t choose the music ourselves, we enlist the help of a specialized company,” Ann Van Hamme, spokeswoman for STIB, tells Bruijn. The transportation company provides directions.

Classical music can be heard on STIB stations after nine o’clock and during peak times you will mainly hear pop music and hits from past and present. These are the guidelines that STIB gives to an outside company that provides them with the playlist.

“Music is definitely subjective, but we don’t get too many complaints,” says Van Hamme. “Most of the songs you hear with us are English, but sometimes Dutch, French or even Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.”

brussels artist

In the past, for album releases by Brussels artists such as Angel or Stromme, STIB also took action in which the artists’ entire albums were played in metro stations.

when the plate comes out Crowd You can also see an accompanying art installation by Strome mirror plurality Admired in the metro station of Rogier.

most played record

Metro stations have been recording the highest ringing in the past few weeks to leave by Canadian musician The Weeknd. Ann van Hamme told us, “Soon The Weeknd will also be coming to King Bowdoin Stadium and then we’ll be playing his music on stations before and after the concert to get fans in the mood.”