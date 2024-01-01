What new features does the Tesla Model 3 2024 bring, already on sale in the United States

The facelifted Model 3 ‘Highland’ has a sleek new front end to improve aerodynamics, but has a lower top speed. (Tesla)

It’s been almost three months Tesla Started selling an improved version of model 3 In Europe, China and the Middle East.

2024 version of the sedan now produced by the automotive company Elon Musk Available for purchase in the United States, Canada and Mexico and reaches North America With significant improvements in its design and features.

The model is known internally highlandFeatures a more refined and aerodynamic aesthetic with a new hood and low-profile headlights, as well as two new colors: Stealth Grey. (Sneak Grey) and very red (ultra red),

Furthermore, it will be offered in two different versions all wheel drive Longer range with dual motors and more economical rear-wheel drive.

The front screen is still the same size, 15 inches, but it’s brighter and has thinner bezels. (Tesla)

Regarding its performance, model 3 tall Its estimated range is up to 549 kilometers (341 mi), more than its predecessor’s 536 kilometers (333 mi). On the other hand, the rear-wheel drive model maintains a range of 438 kilometers (272 mi).

Tesla is reducing many of its listed driving ranges in response to a new US government regulation that tests vehicles to provide accurate estimates

Despite the updates, the starting price of both models remains the same as last year’s counterparts.

However, they register a reduction in top speed, limited to 201 km/h compared to 225 km/h on the 2023 model and the discontinued model. Display, Which reached 261 km/h (162 mph).

Inside the Tesla 2024 Model 3 there is a new eight-inch rear display that controls things like infotainment and climate. (Tesla)

There is one inside the Tesla 2024 Model 3 new rear screen Eight-inch that controls elements like infotainment and climate.

front screen It’s still the same size, 15 inches, but it’s brighter and has thinner bezels. The updated car also offers ventilated front seats, “softer, more refined materials” and an audio system 17 speakers,

The entire 2024 Model 3 is equipped with acoustic glass for quieter driving and has customizable ambient lighting.

New and old Tesla Model 3 designs (not shown to scale): 2023 Model 3 “Highland” in red on the left and 2024 Model 3 “Highland” in gray on the right. (Tesla)

There have also been some improvements to the exterior of the car, which Tesla has integrated fog lights and indicators in the main headlights.

The 2024 Model 3 also features a deleted front bumper with “optimized styling” Maximum Aerodynamics,

Actually, it has been abolished frontal bulgeWith a sleeker hood and low-profile headlights than the previous model, which should mean more range.

And at the back, the lights join as a whole instead of two separate pieces.

The Elon Musk-led automaker achieved 38% growth in its global deliveries. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

Tesla Extended its vehicle delivery to 2023 1.81 million unitsWhich shows an increase of 38% compared to last year.

The figure far exceeded analysts’ expectations, who had forecast about 1,300 fewer vehicles in the final quarter of the year.

Automotive company owned by Elon Musk, known for its innovators electric vehicleshighlighted that the majority of sales were in line with models Model 3 and Model Y, However, there were also recorded 68,874 deliveries of other models in its production line.

The figures cited by Tesla in a brief statement also show that in the last quarter of last year there were approximately 495,000 vehicles delivery of more than 484,000 units,

The American manufacturer announced that it has reached annual production 1.85 million vehicles In 2023, there is an increase of 35% compared to the previous year, an operational improvement that reflects the growing interest and adoption of electric cars around the world.