What options do you have as an expat for buying a financed car in Florida?

Accessing financial products in the United States is difficult without a Social Security number or credit record, however, there are several ways to do so. If you’re an expat in Florida and want to buy a financed car, here we tell you what options you have. Everything will depend on how you arrived, how long you have been there and what documents you have.

new faces

If you have just arrived and entered legally, you must meet three requirements: you must have a valid passport, a bank account, and money for the premium. This can help you get your first credit.

known as autolots dealers Which act as intermediaries between the customer and small financial institutions that facilitate the processes of purchasing a used vehicle. “You have to have a down payment (premium) to be able to finance the vehicle of at least $2,500. “Basically what they offer you is a good car, a good year old that allows better financing and the bank considers it better than financing old cars,” says Nicaraguan Marinette Solís, known as the “Queen of Trucks.” Known points that are dedicated to the sale of pre-owned automobiles.

Before purchasing a vehicle, you should know that the interest charged on your credit will be more than 15% of the loan amount. Solis warns, “If you don’t have a line of credit, you’ll also be paying 20% ​​interest on your vehicle; you’ll need to start building your credit so the rate can go down.”

Monthly payments will be somewhat higher in the first two years as the bank manages to recover a larger portion of its investment. For example, the premium for a 2018/2020 sedan vehicle can range between $300 and $400, depending on the make and model.

Marianne Solis is known as the “Queen of Trucks” in Florida. Press

If you do not have documents

If you do not have the documents, but you have already managed to get your Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, known as ITIN, then it will be a little easier for you as you can avail vehicle loans with banks and finance companies. Can do, which may indicate better interest. Rate.

In Florida, Wells Fargo makes loans to people who have an ITIN number. We still recommend that you visit each bank’s branches to look at the requirements they ask for and see if you meet them.

If you have not yet received your ITIN number, in this link we explain how.

insurance and plate

Another fact you should know is that as the vehicle is financed they will require you to have your own damage insurance or full cover, which is currently quoted between $180 and $450 per month. Be aware, some banks do not accept certain insurance companies. The car will not run without it.

Regarding requesting a car license plate, the dealer assists you with the procedures. “When it’s a financed vehicle, we charge Dealer Fee All the action takes place between the plates that are given to you. The first is a paper one that lasts for a month, if the badge has already been processed and Florida has not sent it out yet, we will give you another temporary badge. We don’t give it a third time because it’s illegal,” says Solis. After driving your vehicle, you have a 30-day warranty if anything happens to the car and “If the car is driven less than 100,000 miles, it has a factory warranty.”

Once the vehicle is in your hands, you are responsible for carrying the relevant documentation, for example, your driver’s license.

Dealer in Florida. Press

transportationa risky option

If you are one of those people who shy away from big loans but still need a vehicle, there is also a possibility for you to buy one.transportation” which are used cars that you buy directly from a private individual.

Although they are a functional option, they may suffer mechanical damage after the first few months. The disadvantage of these cars is that there is no guarantee in case of breakdown, which is why they are sold cheap and for cash.