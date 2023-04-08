What plays on the most listened playlist in the world? check the link

Do you know the most listened playlist in the world? Available on Spotify, the playlist is titled “Today’s Top Hits”, is the most popular of the streaming service. First of all, it’s quite diverse. With a total of 50 songs, it has more than 33 million likes (which continues to increase), with artists like Miley Cyrus, SZA and Rosália.

With a total duration of 2h45 min, Top Hits is the most pumped playlist on Spotify. The five most popular songs that occupied the top spot before the holiday were “Kill Bill” by SZA, “Flowers” ​​and Miley Cyrus, “BESO” by Rosália and Rauw Alejandro, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, and “Players” by Coi Leray.

On the other hand, other international names can also be found in “Today’s Top Hits”. It has controversial Drake, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Ed Sherran, Harry Style and Imagine Dragons. Unfortunately, no Brazilian artist is part of the playlist. Despite this, it is a good option for those who want to enjoy the most sought-after foreign songs of today. Connect only:

Other hits

For those who don’t know SZA, owner of the top of the list, she recently ended the consecrated “SOS Tour”. Her name is Solána Imani Rowe, she’s 33 years old, and she’s the big name in North American R&B. At one of the last shows, she got surprise performances from Phoebe Bridgers and Lizzo (via Variety).

In addition, several other artists were seen in the audience enjoying the presentation: Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. In addition to Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”), Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae and Kim Kardashian were present at the gigs.

Above all, it is worth noting that in addition to “Today’s Top Hits”, other playlists bring the most played songs on Spotify. For example, the “Top 50 – Global”which brings a daily update of the most played tracks at the moment.

Then another option is to “RapCaviar”, considered every rapper’s dream to get on this playlist. Finally, there is theViva Latino“, which features hits from Latin artists, as well as “Baila Reggaeton”.