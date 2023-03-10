What Spotify Revealed at the “Stream On” Event

In 2021, on Spotify’s first “Stream On”, the streamer announced “Spotify HiFi”, with the right to promote Billie Eilish. It is a signature without loss in the quality of audio transmission, a resource that has been awaited until today.

Last year, CEO Daniel Ek provided updates on the novelty, however, he remains without a release date. It is worth remembering that other streaming companies, such as Amazon, Apple Music and Tidal already have the technology.

For this year, Stream On came up with other news. Spotify announced that the edition aims to showcase “the latest developments and tools to help more creators chart their paths to success, get discovered by new audiences, build an engaged community and connect with fans around the world”. All this through vertical definition tools, resources and programming.

The event, in the Arts District, in Los Angeles, was broadcast live on for the record. According to the platform, the creations are intended for creators of all types of media: music, podcast, audiobooks, among others.

Stream On was also attended by company leaders, experts and celebrities such as the Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Lopez, Karol G, Chloe Bailey, among others. Find out more about what was announced:



for the listeners

With a new homepage, with a more dynamic interface, Spotify intends to make its recommendations more accessible and attractive to the user, as a way of better publicizing the creator.

Now, the contents will have previews, which act as trailers, showing snippets of tracks and episodes. In addition, music, podcasts and audiobooks will also have different guides, making it easier to discover content beyond music.

Spotify is also bringing a “Smart Shuffle” mode, which adds songs to existing playlists when activated. “Autoplay For Podcasts” has automatic continuation for recommended episodes after the end of the current one.

Another innovation is the new “DJ” feature, the platform’s artificial intelligence that helps undecided people choose what to listen to, as we already reported in the Chalk Brazil.

The platform also wants to further connect artists and fans. Therefore, Spotify will now have a concert schedule, with dates, locations and links to purchases. Listeners can also select the “interested” option to stay up to date.

And if you want to show up prepared, you also have the option to purchase merch (promotional products) in the app. The “Fan First” feature allows top listeners to receive emails and notifications for special access to concert pre-sales and exclusive merchandise.

for the creators

To help musicians have a longer career, the full-screen sponsored recommendation tool “Marquee” focuses on showing new music to users who have previously shown an interest in an artist. Something similar, incidentally, to the “Showcase” mobile card, in the home feed, which presents an artist’s music to likely listeners. The “Discovery Mode” allows artists and their teams to choose which tracks to prioritize, directing the Spotify algorithm. And as a way to make releases more “personal”, with “Spotify Clips”, artists can add 30-second videos to their profiles and album pages. “Countdown Pages” provide space on artist profiles and the home feed to watch release countdowns, as well as pre-save albums, view exclusive videos, pre-order products and view track lists.

Spotify also plans to increase the power of podcasts by starting a partnership with crowdfunding site Patreon. Additionally, streaming is adding interactive Q&A features, advanced growth analytics with numbers and data for creators, participation in workshops Spotify Labs and more.