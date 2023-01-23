What the Twitch streamers who earn the most money through subscriptions do – eju.tv

Without a doubt, Twitch has sparked a huge entertainment phenomenon with the appearance of numerous streamers worldwide who have succeeded in their careers. In this article we are going to compile the 10 streamers with the most subscribers around the world to know exactly what they play or what particular content they broadcast.

In order to know the subscriber ranking data, you can use the TwitchTracker tool. It is true that this website is not completely accurate, but it does gives us an approximation of the number of subscribers each has and make a ranking like this. Next we analyze the content starting from the subscriber with the most subscribers to the last one. Although, this ranking varies every day, so the streamers exposed here were in that location.

Getting started on TWITCH How to set up OBS and PERSONALIZE your CHANNEL

Top 10 streamers with the most Twitch subscribers

HasanAbi. At the top of the list is this US-based streamer who makes a wide variety of content. He presents himself as a simple political commentator who deals with very diverse topics in his Chatting streams. But in addition, he also broadcasts different very famous games such as GTA V, Fortnite, Rust or Valorant. With all this he has managed to hold the first place in terms of number of subscriptions at the time of writing this article.

xQc. Without a doubt, one of the most famous streamers worldwide is xQc, thanks to the variety of content that he broadcasts on his Twitch channel from Canada. It was former professional Overwatch player, winning different awards worldwide. After retiring from his career as a professional player, he opted to bet fully on Twitch, continuing to broadcast Overwatch, but also many other games such as Minecraft, GTA V, Among Us or Counter.

NICKMERCS. The history of NICKMERCS is really interesting, since he became famous after obtaining a record of deaths in Fortnite. And it is that he is always trying to show that he can surpass his abilities, and that is why its content is mainly related to competitive shooters such as Fortnite, APEX Legends, and lately he is playing Warzone.

eliasn97. In fourth place is Eliasn97, who is also positioned as the largest German-language streamer. And as usual on Twitch, the main content is related to the world of gaming, although He also spends a lot of time chatting and reacting to different videos on YouTube and even TikTok. In the field of video games he is a streamer who is very focused on FIFA, Minecraft and also Fortnite.

adin ross. In addition to holding fifth place in this top 10 in number of subscriptions, Adin Ross also has a particular record of bans for really varied reasons, reaching a point in which he thought he was expelled indefinitely. His content is mainly focused on talking to his chat and reacting to other content, but he has also devoted a good amount of space to NBA2K and GTA V.

IlloJuan. In the world of Spanish streaming there is undoubtedly a great fluctuation due to the daily changes in the number of subscribers. On this occasion, IlloJuan stands out for having exceeded all expectations and becoming the number 1 streamer in Spain. Its content is really peculiar, as we have said on several occasions, since bet on video games that are not very popular, and may be old. But his charisma has helped him get a large number of people who support him on a daily basis.

Ibai. Another of the most important streamers in our country, without a doubt, is Ibai, who has marked different milestones in the history of Twitch by currently holding the record for simultaneous viewers with his big events, where La Velada del Año stands out above all. But in addition to these great events. He is also characterized by playing Minecraft, conducting interviews with a large number of celebrities and being one of the owners of the LoL KOI team.

gaules. This streamer stands out as a member of the Portuguese community who has achieved great success after having been a professional Counter Strike player. And it is that the main content of his channel, with more than 28,000 hours broadcast, it is from CS followed by Among US and WAR. This means that he has achieved this milestone by practically playing a single game, which is certainly a great milestone.

JAHREIN. Undoubtedly a benchmark in Turkey and that is demonstrated in the number of subscribers it has. And the truth is that he has had very different streaks, from not doing broadcasts for several months, to coming back stronger than ever. Your content focuses on the IRL and reacting to different Turkish shows, which seem to be soap operas. It is a very particular content and it is very striking that it succeeds in this way.

tumblr. This top is closed by Tumblurr, an Italian streamer who holds the first position in his country with a very varied content. From humor, the objective is to mark a new vision of Italy through many direct shows, reacting to other content and making humor in a general way. And the truth is that it works for him to be able to hold a large community that trusts him as a subscription.