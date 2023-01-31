What time do Gohan and Piccolo skins arrive at the battle royale store and how much will they cost?

Fortnite lived one of its best moments in 2022 with the launch of the skins of Goku and Vegeta, so it was very easy to guess that they would seek to repeat the formula this year. Toei Animation already confirmed that Gohan and Piccolo will receive their skin of Fortnite and here we tell you what time you can buy it in the store.

Dragon Ball x Fortnite: what time do Gohan and Piccolo skins arrive

According to the reports of various experts from Fortnitewho follow the activity of the battle royale through the meta datathe news skins of dragonball will be available with update 23.30 of the game.

Gohan Y Piccolo they will reach Fortnite at 03:00 in the morning of Mexico. At that time they will be available in the store, with a lot of new content related to Akira Toriyama’s anime; it is likely that we will also see the return of Goku and Vegeta to Fortnite.



Toei deleted his tweet with the information of Gohan and Piccolo in Fortnite

These are the hours in which the store will be updated Fortnite in Latin America:

Mexico – 03:00 a.m.

Peru – 04:00 a.m.

Colombia – 04:00 a.m.

Chile – 06:00 am

Argentina – 06:00 a.m.

Spain – 10:00 a.m.

Dragon Ball x Fortnite: how many paVos cost the skins of Gohan and Piccolo

If we follow the trends of Fortnitemainly in relation to the skins of Goku and Vegeta, the new additions to the battle royale They could have the following prices in paVos:



Goku and Vegeta could return to Fortnite

Lot with 2 skins of dragonball: between 2,700 paVos and 2,300 paVos

character skins dragonball: between 2,000 and 1,500 paVos

Fortnite in Dragon Ball

The collaboration between Fortnite Y dragonball It has left us great moments on the island, such as the appearance of Kamehameha, a location inspired by Kame House and various accessories and cosmetics, among which the Flying Cloud, the dragon radar and the sacred staff stand out.



Dragon Ball accessories and cosmetics in Fortnite

In addition, Fortnite has created events dedicated to the work of Akira Toriyama such as the exhibition of various chapters of Dragon Ball Super for free, an exclusive trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and a series of missions inspired by the search for the Dragon Balls.