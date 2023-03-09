What time does the new season of Fortnite start? all times

He Friday March 10, 2023 begins the new season of Fortnite at a different time depending on our country. During this waiting time until the start of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 many of us ask the same question:what time does it start?”. In this news we collect the schedules for several Spanish-speaking countries:

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2 start? Date and times

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 starts Friday March 10, 2023 at 8AM CETwhat are the eight o’clock in the morning in central European time. This hour equals to the following depending on our region:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8AM on Friday, March 10.

Spain (Canary Islands): 7AM on Friday, March 10.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili and Uruguay : 4AM on Friday, March 10.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 3AM on Friday, March 10.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama and Peru : 2AM on Friday, March 10.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 1AM on Friday, March 10.

We remind you that This does not mean that we can play from this time; these These are the times from which patch 24.00 should be available, which is the one that adds all the content of Season 2 of Chapter 4 to Fortnite. Expect a hold time of at least two or three hours, maybe longer. In summary: add two or three hours to the previous hours and we can play from then on. In any case, it’s time to be patient and update the game as soon as possible. And cross your fingers that there are no problems with the servers.

We already have the first one available. teaser trailer that gives us an idea of ​​what awaits us:

The arrival of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is imminent. In our Fortnite guide we will cover everything about the new season to keep you up to date.

