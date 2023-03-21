What to buy in the club store to max yourself out better?

There comes a point in brawl stars in which you may not know what to spend the club shop coins on. Either because you are fully maxed out, or because the brawlers you have are at their maximum, or those that are not, you are not interested in uploading them yet as you are not too good with them.

At that point, it is normal to get stuck and spend seasons collecting club coins without knowing what to spend them on, because if there is a skin available, we are not convinced by the investment not to use it either.

That leaves us with two options. EITHER wait for a new skin to be released in the club store that we like, for which several months can easily elapse, or think about whether it is more profitable to spend them in coins or in force points.

What is more profitable to buy in the Brawl Stars club store?

There is no more to review what we already know, and that sometimes we forget. So you have to use the mathematics of the game to know which objects are more profitable based on other elements. What do we mean?

In the store we can buy 100 strength points for 60 club coins, or 200 coins for 500 club coins. That is for each club coin we get 2.5 coins or 1.6 strength points.

So on paper it seems that the coins are more profitable. But the truth is that strength points have twice the value, so we are really between two options: 2.5 coins or 3.2 coins. So choosing strength points is already a wise choice.

Besides, there is a limit of 4000 strength points (disappearing the reward from the club store), so when obtaining strength points in other rewards, we will receive coins, twice as many coins for each strength point that we should obtain. So we would be amortizing not buying coins in the club store in a spare way.