What to do at the weekend? Glamor indicates new albums by Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, ‘A Porta ao Lado’ and more | Entertainment

You still don’t know what to do over the weekend and you’re just waiting for our tips to enjoy the best in music, cinema, series and events of the week? Leave it to us because the tradition of cultural curation continues here – and it’s full of news this time!

For the playlist of the week, there are two highly anticipated albums – the “Endless Summer Vacation” from the Miley Cyrus It is “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” from the Lana Del Rey. At the movies, “The Next Door”directed by Julia Rezende and starring Leticia Colin It is Barbara Peace. Three book tips worth having at your bedside to catch up on reading – and more! Check out:

Album “Summer Endless Vacation” – Miley Cyrus

2 of 8 New Miley Cyrus album — Photo: Playback/Instagram New Miley Cyrus album — Photo: Playback/Instagram

After the absolute success of “Flowers”, it’s time to check out the new Miley Cyrus album! Successor of “Plastic Hearts” (2020), the project counts as a very summer aesthetic – like its title, “Endless Summer Vacation” already delivers – and with a different sound than the previous one. “New year, new Miley”, the star promised even before releasing the first single, and here it is!

The disc has 13 tracks in total, divided into two acts, AM and PM, which symbolize day and night. Seven of them and “The Climb”, which completes 14 years of release, will be performed in the singer’s special in partnership with Disney – the “Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)”, which premieres on Disney+ today (10) at 3 pm. Check out the teaser:

Album “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey

3 of 8 Lana Del Rey’s new album — Photo: Playback/Twitter Lana Del Rey’s new album — Photo: Playback/Twitter

Who also launches a new work, to the delight of fans, is Lana Del Rey. After the single that names the album and “A W“, the singer arrives on digital platforms with the 16 complete tracks of her 9th studio album, divided into 4 sides: side a, b, c, as she said when disclosing the preview of the back cover of the work.

The project has partnerships with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith and Tommy Genesis. Among the producers, Jack Antonoff, who also signs Taylor Swift’s latest projects.

The Next Door – Julia Rezende

4 of 8 “The Door to the Side” — Photo: Disclosure “The Door to the Side” — Photo: Disclosure

the plot of “The Next Door” it’s about the couple Mari (Letícia Colin) and Rafa (Dan Ferreira), who have been in a stable marriage for years. However, with the arrival of neighbors Isis (Bárbara Paz) and Fred (Túlio Starling) – a couple with an open relationship who decided not to have children -, the plans, certainties and choices of the two end up shaken.

With the sensitive look of director Júlia Rezende, the feature discusses the different models of relationships, what betrayal is, and, especially, female desire. See the trailer:

Spell for Lost Things – Jenna Evans Welch

5 of 8 “Spell for Lost Things” – Jenna Evans Welch — Photo: Disclosure “Spell for Lost Things” – Jenna Evans Welch

Jenna Evans Welch, author of love & gelato (2017), love & luck (2020) and love & olives (2021), brings another title that promises to conquer readers: Spell for Lost Thingswhich arrives today (10) in bookstores in Brazil by Intrínseca.

This is the author’s first plot out of the Amor & Livros collection. In it, we follow Willow, a young woman who never felt like she belonged anywhere and, therefore, is convinced that the only way to find her true home is to travel the world. However, her plans are interrupted when her mother, indifferent and absent, drags her to Salem, Massachusetts, to finish the business of an aunt that the daughter didn’t even know she had – and that she may or may not have been a witch.

There, she meets Mason, a lonely and displaced young man, who has been through several foster homes and continues in hopes of finding his mother. From there, moved by the attraction they have for each other, Willow and Mason embark on a journey to discover the secret past of the young woman’s family.

Hi, Sumido – Dolly Alderton

6 of 8 “Oi, Sumido” – Dolly Alderton — Photo: Disclosure “Hi, Sumido” – Dolly Alderton — Photo: Disclosure

Who fell in love with Dolly Alderton’s writing in the autobiography “Everything I Know About Love” You can celebrate now because there’s another work by the author coming to bookstores in Brazil, also through Intrínseca. Still on the theme of modern relationships, her debut novel, “Hi Sumido”explores one of the main fears in times of liquid love and applications: the ghosting.

Nina Dean is the protagonist of this story. A successful cookery writer, she made it to her thirties better than she expected: with great friends, a loving family, and even the earning power to buy her own apartment. Luck seems to smile for the love area too when she meets the romantic and seductive Max on a dating app. The two have chemistry, share common tastes, the chat is good and fun. How not to be the perfect match?

But, on a certain day, Max simply stops responding to Nina’s texts. No, he died and he wasn’t even kidnapped, he just disappeared. Thus, still trying to understand what caused this unexpected behavior of the boy – who, until then, seemed to be her soulmate -, the protagonist will have to deal with the consequences of her frustrated expectations and, on top of that, face all the other difficulties. that involve your family and professional life.

BONUS: Unholy River – Lua Menezes

7 of 8 “Rio Profano” – Lua Menezes — Photo: Disclosure “Rio Profano” – Lua Menezes — Photo: Disclosure

In the week of women’s day, with the premiere of a film that addresses female desire, nothing like recommending a book that also places women and pleasure as protagonists. In her debut novel, released in February last year by Editora Planeta, Lua Menezes – teacher, specialist in positive sexuality and creator of the Lasciva Lua profile – addresses a type of relationship that is still seen as taboo: the trisal. In the work, the woman from Ceará brings together parts of her own diary that she kept while experiencing an overwhelming passion in 2015.

In the 224-page novel, the reader is invited to meet the character Mel – a young woman who gives herself entirely to passion and its pleasures, and who is discovering her own essence, freedom and connection with herself through sex. “In this crazy rush of life, with everyday anxieties and stresses, we are increasingly disconnected… That’s why feeling is sacred, potent, healing and human”, explains the writer.

2nd Edition summer more them

8 of 8 Mart´nália is one of the attractions confirmed at the event — Photo: Nil Caniné Mart´nália is one of the attractions confirmed at the event — Photo: Nil Caniné

March 11th, 12th, 18th and 19ththe public will be able to enjoy the event that has the face of Rio de Janeiro and has curated and full participation of women: the summer more them, which arrives with its 2nd edition. The stages, located at Calçada Bar and Parque dos Patins, will host sports-oriented activities in the morning and concerts in the late afternoon – and all free!

The event will provide space for artists to demonstrate all their talent on stage, debates with relevant topics on inclusion and harassment, and much more. All this in one of the most beautiful postcards in the world, Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas. Mart´nália, Isabella Taviani, Amanda Coronha and Samba que Elas Querem are some of the confirmed attractions. Below is the complete schedule:

Summer Festival More Elas Program

8:00 am to 10:00 am: Spinning

4:00 pm to 5:30 pm: In the Circle with Them – Theme: Inclusion

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm: Laura Schadeck

More Ela Summer Stage (Skate Park)

In the Training Beat with Gabriela Bahia

7:30 – Yoga with Clarinha Cunha

9:00 – Gluteo em Chamas by Gabriela Bahia + DJ

7:30 – Yoga with Clarinha Cunha

11:00 – On the Wheel with Them – Theme: Women’s Health

8:00 am to 10:00 am: Spinning

3:00 pm to 4:30 pm: In the Circle with Them – Theme: Harassment-Free Talk with Ana Addobati

More Ela Summer Stage (Skate Park)