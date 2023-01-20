What to do if your friends can’t connect to your Minecraft server

Minecraft is pretty fun on your own, but it’s arguably even better to play with others, especially a group of friends. You can join a server and build, explore, fight monsters, and just generally have a good time. But some issues can prevent you from having a good time with friends, and one of the most annoying is when one or more players can’t join a server. Here’s how to solve the problem with friends not being able to connect in Minecraft.

Related: How to create a minecraft server

How to fix the problem when friends can’t connect to the server in Minecraft

If you or your friends can’t connect to a Minecraft server, it’s usually accompanied by messages like “Unable to connect to world.” or “Connection timed out.”

These problems usually, but not always, come from the host side of the server. There are several ways to troubleshoot and fix the problem.

Playing on different versions of Minecraft

The most common reason that causes server connection issues is that some players are playing on the wrong version of Minecraft. While it is the most common culprit, it is very easy to fix. All players must be on the same version, preferably the one on the server host.

To check your version, launch the game and look at the number in the bottom left corner of the screen, then make sure everyone has the same one and update accordingly.

Incorrect port forwarding settings

Having the wrong port forwarding settings on your router can be a problem with many multiplayer games that use servers. The exact method to check and enable these settings depends on your router manufacturer and model, but you can use an online resource like Port Forward to help you troubleshoot.

bad internet connection

If a player has a slow internet connection, that can cause a lot of problems, including not being able to join a Minecraft server. It should be easy to find out who in your group is having problems with their internet, and you can also use a speed test site to check if everything is working.

If the problem is on your end, restarting your router should help fix it unless the problem is coming directly from your ISP.

Firewall, antivirus or VPN interference

Your computer could be blocking the connection to the Minecraft servers for you or your friends. This could be due to your Firewall, AntiVirus, VPN, or all three. Make sure to allow and exclude Minecraft from your lists for smoother online gameplay, and also disable VPN while playing.

source