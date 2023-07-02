What to do in Nijmegen – July 3 to 9

There will again be plenty to do in the city from 3rd to 9th July. Discover Nijmegen during a city walking tour, test your knowledge during a pub quiz, enjoy a performance or visit an exhibition. We’ve again picked 5 weekly tips.

1. Passes through the historic city center of Nijmegen

Take a guided walking tour of the historic center of Nijmegen. The guide tells you about the history of our oldest city in the Netherlands based on stories and anecdotes. You will also visit some historical buildings. The walking tour takes about 2 hours and starts at the House of Nijmegen History, Marienburg Chapel.

Wednesday, July 5 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM | Marienburg Chapel

2. Hubert Pub Quiz

On 5 July, Hubert teamed up with the Upbeatles for a challenging pub quiz. This pub quiz takes place on the beautiful terrace of Hubert’s on a sunny evening and will run from 8:00 to 10:30 max. Sign up in teams of up to 5 and you could go home with one of the prizes!

Wednesday, July 5 from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM | Hubert

3. Factory Sports & Friends, Shine

On Saturday 8 July, Factory Sports and Friends will deliver a breathtaking performance where hip-hop/street dance and afrodance come together in an explosive show. He will take the stage with talented young members. This is not just any program; It is a revelation of the journey Manuel Teca has made and the amazing results he has achieved by following his dream. Get ready to be blown away!

Saturday, July 8 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM | lindenberg

4. Vocal Group Nutesenario Presents: Hotel Keyser Karel

Vocal group Nootscenario accompanied by a live band leads you down the street to the Hotel Keizer Karel in a musical performance about recent Nijmegen history. How have the people of Nijmegen fought against injustice and natural disasters in the last 60 years? Transport yourself to the sounds of Nina Simone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Frank Boijen and more

Saturday, July 8 from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM | lindenberg

5. Summer Exhibition Nijmegen

‘The whole summer…’ owner Elko van Iersel has once again succeeded in bringing together, harmonizing the artworks of the 14 exhibitors. Each action can of course be viewed alone, but the combination of the pieces makes for an exciting game. The works of art enter into dialogue with each other and with you, the ‘viewer, the art lover’.