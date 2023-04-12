What to expect from the 2023 edition of CinemaCon?

One more year, one more CinemaCon! The 2023 edition of the event will take place over the next few days, between April 24th and 27th in the USA.

And CinemaCon is like the kick-start to effectively start the year in Hollywood after the awards season is over.

The event consolidated in recent years as the right opportunity for studios to present to distributors, both American and around the world, the main releases of the coming months that each company will make.

And for that, the studios take celebrities from the main projects to the event that brings together the main film exhibitors in the world, the big studios and distributors to talk about trends, give lectures, and of course, show the market news for 2023.

The event also celebrates the “moviegoing experience” namely, how cinemas can improve the user experience when going to the cinema. For us, this may seem a bit intangible, but for them it is super important, after all it is an industry that moves billions of dollars each year and lives in a constant wave of needing to innovate at all times, either because of competition with TV, internet and/or streaming services.

For us too, here in Brazil, and for the general public, what CinemaCon the best are the presentations of the big studios that are there to sell their fish with productions and films that will be released in the coming months. A lot is only shown at the event, but studios use this time of year to kick off campaigns for their next big releases.

So, this year, we will have news from the giants Warner Bros, Paramount Pictures, Walt Disney Co., Universal Pictures It is sony pictures.

We separate the schedule of the biggest studios and what to expect from each one of them and what can appear in the presentations. Of course, we will only know on the day of each presentation, but you can already have an overview with the films on the calendar of each one of them. Brasilia time.

APRIL 24 – MONDAY

Sony Pictures (10:15 pm)

For the third year in a row, Sony Pictures opens panels at CinemaCon. In 2021, the studio stopped the internet waiting for the trailer for Spider-Man: Never Go Home which premiered later that year and was one of the first films to return to grossing $1 million at the global box office due to the pandemic.

without a movie Tom Holland on the grid, at least for now, the studio should present its line-up as it Tom Rothmanthe CEO of Sony Pictures leads the presentation along with other executives.

The studio is expected to present its main releases for the year on the panel, if we’re going to have something released online afterwards, it’s a chat below.

The highlight for the coming months at the studio will be the sequel to the Oscar-winning animation, Spider-Man – Through the Spider-Verse (June) and the comedy What time do I pick you up? with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrencealso in June.

In the year, in general, Sony still has big projects like grand tourism It is The equalizer 3 In August, Kraven – The Hunterwith Aaron Taylor Johnson in October, and of course, the sequel to Ghostbusters at the end of the year (will the film keep that date? Filming only started some time ago.)

In 2022, not much came out online after the studio presentation (just a poster of the Whitney Houston biopic), but I particularly think something of Gran Turismo It is Kraven the Hunter we should at least have close to the studio’s presentation at the end of April, after all, it would be a good opportunity for the studio to have material from these films in the screenings. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in early May (film that opens the so-called Blockbusters summer season in the USA).

APRIL 25 – TUESDAY

Warner Bros. (12:30)

After a busy end of the year with the press tour of Do not worry, dearthe tumultuous debut of Black Adam, the announcement of new executives at DC, the first information about Barbie, and also the start of the studio’s 100th anniversary celebrations, the Warner Bros. Pictures comes to show that she came back renewed after all that.

The studio should rise like a phoenix (even without Wizarding World) to showcase the year’s top releases. the feature The Flash, which premieres only in June, should be shown in full at the event. James Gunn should take the opportunity to show his face to exhibitors and represent DC under his command and try to convince cinema owners that the next three brand films, The Flash (June), blue beetlel (August) and aquaman 2 (December) are films that the experience of watching in the cinema is valid, even if the “new DC” should not follow these characters in the future.

And not only from DC lives Warner Bros. Warner Bros should definitely use their full arsenal to grace the exhibitor at the event and should take Margot Robbie and company of Barbie to the CinemaCon stage. It’s the studio’s second biggest bet for the summer.

The studio still has Meg 2 (August) and The Nun 2 (September) which are good bets for news from the studio on the panel and which can be released online.

And also the features that should target the 2023/2024 award season with Dune – Part 2 (November) and The Color Purple (December). About Dune – Part 2 it is possible that the studio repeats what it did with Part 1 and exclusively exhibits the first scenes of the feature at the event. If the studio is going to release the material online, it’s hard to predict. Perhaps, it will stay for June with the launch of The Flash?

There’s definitely something going on at CinemaCon with the film, after all, Zendaya (who stars in Dune) will be at the event to accept the Artist of the Year Award.

APRIL 26 – WEDNESDAY

Walt Disney Company (1:30 pm)

Disney comes to CinemaCon with its full arsenal of Pixar, Live-action, Disney Animation, 20th Century Studios, Marvel and Star Wars. the executives Alan Bergman, the Co-President of Disney Entertainment and Tony Chambers, Vice President and Head of the Theater Distribution Division will be on stage to discuss the studio’s line-up.

Thus, like Warner Bros, Disney also celebrates the company’s 100th anniversary. The next, and gigantic releases, are with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It is The Little Mermaid in May.

Follows in June with Boogeyman – Your fear is real (20th Century Studios and which will be shown at the event), Pixar animation, Elements and also Indiana Jones and the Relic of Destiny.

The studio’s “summer season” continues with Haunted Mansion in July.

The year will still have the sports drama Next Goal Wins (Searchlight, coming September), as well as the thriller A haunting in Venice (20th Century Studios arrives in September as well) and which are expected to preview at Film Festivals. Nothing confirmed, but they are films described as “Awards friendly”.

And the year ends with two punches in the same month, with wish, the studio’s 100th anniversary animation, and still The Marvels which won the first trailer just this week. Both arrive in November.

From online content, I imagine that we will have released to the public a final trailer of The Little Mermaid to be displayed before the sessions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earlier this month. The actors in the cast must also show their faces on stage, after all, the Oscar nominee, Melissa McCarthy will receive the Cinema Verite Award at CinemaCon.

Universal Pictures (8:30pm)

The only studio that has been going head-to-head with Disney in this post-pandemic comeback has been Universal Pictures. And it is curious that both companies will present their main launches on the same day.

the executives Donna LangleyPresident of Universal Film Entertainment Group, Peter Kujawski from Focus Features and more will be on stage to discuss the studio’s upcoming releases.

Universal Pictures has the long-awaited 10th film in the franchise Fast and furious (Arrives in May) and also in June two bets of original films like bad for dog and the animation Ruby Marine – Teenage Monster and of course the hypadissimo Oppenheimer by director Christopher Nolan.

The next highlights of the line-up are with the new exorcist and also the animations trolls 3 (October) and The Ducks (December). And Universal Pictures should really capitalize on the phenomenon of Wicked (it only comes out in 2024) and release something from part 1.

Among Focus Features we will have the film Wes Anderson, asteroid city that moved the social networks with its first trailer and also Greek Wedding 3 (September) and also The Holdovers (October). And who knows, maybe we won’t have the first scenes of Amy Winehouse’s biography, still without a release date? Will the film be ready for the 2023/2024 awards season? Last season had two actors in movies as famous singers….

APRIL 27 – THURSDAY

Paramount Pictures – 13:30

After the excellent performance of Top Gun: Maverick (which was shown in the 2022 edition) at the box office last year, Paramount returned to be the darling of exhibitors. And who knows, maybe the studio has a new deal with a new movie starring Tom Cruise in theaters, right? it comes to Mission: Impossible 7 – Reckoning – Part One (July).

But the studio line-up starts to have good things much earlier. In June we will have the new Transformers with Transformers – Awakening of the Beasts. A new trailer is definitely on the way, and it should even be released around the studio panel to piggyback on the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May.

And we will definitely have something from the new Transformers at the event, after all, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback (the film’s stars) will be at CinemaCon to receive the award for Rising Stars of the Year.

The studio’s line-up, among those already confirmed, includes animation Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Mayhem In August, Paw Patrol – The Mighty Movie in October and killers of the flower moonthe new Martin Scorsese that will be released in partnership with Apple.

Lionsgate (6:30pm)

Lionsgate, which has the feature films distributed here by Paris Filmes, closes the round of panels for the 2023 edition of CinemaCon.

The studio will show the comedy Joy Ride which made its way through SXSW like a whirlwind and has garnered rave reviews so far. It arrives in July.

The studio still has the year White Bird – A Story of Extraordinary (August), the mercenaries 4 (September but that will be released here by Imagem Filmes) and of course, the long-awaited prequel to Hunger Games, The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Snakes which arrives in November and which is definitely our bet, which will have the first scenes revealed in the studio panel.

