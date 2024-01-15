What to Expect from the Mexican Peso and the Exchange Rate? Key by Bankxico, Investing.com



Investing.com – In the first half of March, strong gains were recorded against the US dollar, pushing the exchange rate to its lowest level in the year and even close to the 2023 low of 16.62 pesos per dollar, Which was seen in the end. July 2023. In the mid-session this Thursday, March 14, the local currency has slowed down its progress, but is still struggling to stay below 16.70 units.

Thus far this year, the Mexican peso has already seen a 1.5% rise, driven primarily by the weakening of the US dollar in an environment where markets are increasingly absorbing that the United States Fed. The Reserve (Fed) will not be in one position. Rushing to cut interest rates in an environment where inflationary pressures persist could complicate the decline in consumer prices to the 2% target. Currently, most chances are that the Fed will cut rates by its June meeting, although there is growing speculation that it could do so in the second half as well.

“Since the second half of February, the dollar has seen slight weakness against other currencies, losing 1.3% over the period, which in turn has been reflected in the strengthening of the peso. This has partly responded to monetary policy expectations and recent data from the United States. “While our expectations regarding the first Fed cut in June remain intact, market volatility remains high,” Citibanmex analysts said.

With this performance, the Mexican peso has gone against the forecasts of analysts, who have practically ruled out the possibility of further appreciation, especially given the expectation that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will cut ahead of the Fed. Will pass. Rates. This is because the wide gap in rates relative to the rates maintained by the United States will reduce, which has been one of the factors in the appreciation of the Mexican peso last year.

Citibanmex analysts estimate that the impact of the lower interest rate differential with the United States could be seen in the second half of March. He noted that as the Banco begins its rate cut cycle next week, as expected, the interest rate differential will also narrow, allowing the peso to begin registering a gradual depreciation.

“It will be important to analyze the exchange market’s reaction to Banxico’s decision on March 21, both in the context of the first cut and in the messages regarding the future trajectory of the monetary policy rate,” he said.

Imminent depreciation of the Mexican peso?

Beyond monetary policy, Citibanmex analysts identify other factors that will lead to a gradual decline in the value of the cap over the course of the year, including an anticipated slowdown in the flow of remittance income, a reduction in enthusiasm around the narrative. near shoreand the fact that the real exchange rate enters an overvaluation with respect to its long-term average.

“The presidential elections in Mexico in June, as well as the presidential elections in the United States in November, may generate a period of greater volatility, as has happened in previous electoral processes, although it is surprising that this is reflected in the price. The exchange of currency has not started”, he mentioned.

BBVA Research strategists also have their eye on the electoral process as they believe that in the months leading up to the June 2024 elections, the peso will see some volatility, with the exchange rate reaching near 18.56 and 18.90 pesos per dollar in May. . June, respectively.

“For the months of October and November, we expect a temporary return to greater volatility that will keep the exchange rate at the levels of 18.70 and 18.80 pesos per dollar, respectively. The expected reduction in the interest rate differential between Mexico and the United States will be the main factor that explains the slight weakness of the peso in 2024,” he explained.

With this in mind, Citibanmex analysts expect that, at the end of 2024, the exchange rate will be 18.58 pesos per dollar; Meanwhile, BBVA Research kept its estimate at 18.20 units.

