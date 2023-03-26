What to expect from the sequel to “Knives Out”

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, sequel to “Knives Out”. (Photo: Disclosure / Netflix)

Netflix released the first trailer for the sequel to “Between Knives and Secrets“. The feature won the title of ′′ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ′′ and shows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) trying to unravel a new mystery.

In the continuation, a tech billionaire invites some of his closest friends on a trip to his private Greek island. When one of the guests is found dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is called in to unravel all the layers of this mystery.

According to the preview, all visitors will be important pieces of a big puzzle, which only Blanc will be able to solve. “Lock the doors. Stay in the room. Everyone is in danger”, declares the detective.

The continuation of “Between Knives and Secrets” will have a totally different cast, but made sure to cast recognized and acclaimed names in the industry again.

While the first feature had Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield and Jaeden Martell, the sequel will only have the return of Craig, who co-stars with Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Arriving three years after the original feature, the film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, which will have the return of Rian Johnson in the direction, will be released on Netflix on the 23rd of December.