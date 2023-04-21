What to see today on Twitch, programming for Friday, April 21

This Friday April 21 is presented very complete today in twitch despite not yet having the famous previews of the Kings League thanks to a menu full of events, competitions and a wide variety that mixes basketball, LoL, Valorant and the premiere of a video game called to be during the weekend in a lot of channels.

Beyond the main channels and in the absence of common events, the great novelty is the Ibai event with the second edition of the 3×3 basketball, and that is that the Basque streamer multiplies this week after premiering the 2nd season of Disaster Chefs this past Wednesday. This is the programming for Friday, April 21 on Twitch with seven very varied plans.

Ibai’s 3×3 (time to be determined)

Ibai launches the second 3×3 basketball tournament in collaboration with FIBA ​​throughout the afternoon-night of this Friday. Many of the protagonists of the first event repeat, here is the complete list with the favorite team led by Ari Geli.

LEC (6:00 p.m.)

The biggest LoL competition in Europe closes ranks in the spring split with the final weekend that starts with a Bo5 between G2 Esports vs MAD Lionsa real game.

Brawl Talk announcement (2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.)

It is not an event as such on Twitch but it does have an impact on the purple platform due to what it means for the content creators of brawl stars for the next few days. A priori the announcement will advance a Brawl Talk for this Saturday, April 22.

VCT EMEA (6:00 p.m.)

In the most important competition of Valorant On the continent there are two games for this Friday: NAVI vs Karmine Corp (6:00 p.m.) and Team Vitality vs BBL Esports (9:00 p.m.).

Tap Survival Horror

The recent release of Minecraft Legends this Tuesday the 18th and especially that of Dead Island 2 This same Friday, April 21, will leave multiple channels savoring these two new stories, whether they want to embrace strategy or terror.

Marvel Snap Tournament (5:00 p.m.)

Ramekiano is one of the benchmarks in the Marvel Snap tournament circuit beyond an official competition, and this Friday the 21st on his Twitch channel a new bracket will start at 5:00 p.m.

Anniversary of Ana Melgar

The Mexican streamer Ana Melgar celebrates two years on Twitch adding more than 70,000 followers and celebrates it with an extendable marking for the whole weekend.