What to see today on Twitch, programming for Monday, April 24

This Monday, April 24, leave today in twitch an amalgamation of interesting topics due to what has been experienced in the last hours in the LEC and due to the explosion of transfers from the Kings League with the closing of the transfer market, and in the meantime a bit of the Internet, an Outconsumer robbery, a few maps of Valorant and a talk of presidents as a prelude to Sálvame de Piqué.

MAD Lions are LEC champions, period. That turning point fills hours of content today between Yuste, Esportmaniacs or Skain among many others, but there is life beyond the fact that we are all surrendered to Elyoya for the tremendous final that he has pulled out of his sleeve against Team BDS when they had everything lost . Twitch is a happy place today in Spain, especially since it destroyed a few French people.

Finally Monday (1:00 p.m.)

The KOI program presented by Rioboo has as its protagonist the news of the last week with a protagonist, in this case interviewing Outconsumer, so everything points to an exhaustive analysis of the disastrous performance of the Rupas in the 3×3 of Ibai. From chill, we love you Roc.

Valorant Challengers Spain (5:00 p.m.)

The professional Video Game League continues with a new day of the Valorant national competition after yesterday’s games Sunday, so in the absence of EMEA, more of the shooter at the national level with the usual five games.

Ibai is ahead of the market

Ibai and Spursito are just some of the presidents and protagonists who will anticipate the closing of the Kings League market with a live show in the afternoon (there is no exact time) in which they will talk about the sensations ahead of the fourth and final day of transfers. After a few days without much movement, it was time to return to the name dance before the start of the league.

I Internet (8:00 p.m.)

The program plugs in today with SpokSponha at the usual time for the program this Monday, April 24.

The closing of the Kings League market (9:00 p.m.)

There will be at least three hours of mercato so the longest live in the history of the Kings League is coming: transfers, revenge, his little piece of Save me and the madness of the auctions once all the transfers are finished.