What to see today on Twitch, programming for Sunday, April 23

Rest Sunday is a must for all those Friday and Saturday partygoers who also want a bit of League of Legends of first level, because in the programming of today on twitch On this April 23rd, the LEC grand finale stands out with Elyoya as the executing arm of the MAD Lions epic in a historic weekend packed with events.

The final of the LEC (6:00 p.m.)

The big surprise of the best European League of Legends is called Don Javier ‘Elyoya’ Prades, the Spanish jungle capable of raising the ground of his team in a brilliant season finale to lead his team to the fight for the final title after a epic weekend against G2 Esports and Team Vitality. At 6:00 p.m. MAD Lions and Team BDS are on the line for the Spring Split title.

Valorant with Challengers Spain (5:00 p.m.)

The Spanish competition continues this Sunday on the LVPes2 channel on Twitch at 5:00 p.m. with the usual five matches of each day starting with a Ramboot vs AYM Esports.

Taste of Hearthstone

The first day of the spring Masters Tour of the Blizzard card game was played on Saturday and this Sunday the competition continues on the official channel. Also, if you follow the broadcast you can win a couple of Legendary Festival packs.

TFT at Amazon University (10:00 a.m.)

From early in the morning, Sunday opens the doors to the semifinals of the Amazon University in the Official channel of the competition on Twitch.

Live streamers

Some of the content creators confirmed to stream this Sunday are Espe, Suzyroxx, Elreyguiri or PdePaula, the latter undoubtedly one of the most interesting of the entire day taking into account the recent release of Brawl Talk from brawl stars. The community manager of the game will be live from 4:30 p.m. (Spanish time).