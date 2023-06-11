What to watch during the summer break of Good Times, Bad Times?

Have now fallen into such a black hole that ‘good times, bad times’ can no longer be seen? not necessary! There is a lot to discover on the streaming platform that you can watch in the coming weeks until your favorite soap series are re-watched on August 28. We have already prepared a list for you.

B&B Full of Love Belgium of course you can watch all the episodes happy times Take another look at Videoland, or opt for the Belgian version of the successful program B & B Full of Love, version warm with our southern neighbors B&B looking for dessert, The major difference with Dutch chain is the length of the links. In Belgium, episodes last about 25 minutes, which can be compared to a short happy times Therefore. The presentation is in the hands of a Lemmens, who we know mainly as a presenter in the Netherlands so you Think You Can Dance, B&B looking for dessert Watch on Videoland and it has 32 episodes. End? Then you can of course continue with the Dutch version as well. The first season consists of 28 episodes, the second series 35. So you don’t have to be bored this summer!



Read also:

Recording Videoland series Michaela Cox and Louisa Janssen complete: ‘Sad it’s over’

Amazing Mrs. Maisel fans of Gilmore Girls, Amazing Mrs. Maisel was created by the same team and recently ended after five seasons and 43 episodes. The comedy drama follows Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel – played by Rachel Brosnahan, who won a Golden Globe and multiple Emmys for her role on the series – a housewife who decides to try her luck as a comedian in the 1950s Is. Amazing Mrs. Maisel Watch Prime Video. Watch the trailer for the first season below:



Read also:

Prime Video reveals new cast members for second season of Lord of the Rings series

kardashian After twenty seasons, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris quit their reality show with much fanfare keeping up with the Kardashiansonly to return almost immediately with Hulu Kardashian. Kim, her sisters and mother have already made two ten-episode seasons for the streaming service, and a new episode of the current third season can be seen every Thursday via Disney+. And the Kardashian-Jenner family still isn’t getting tired of the cameras: Hulu recently ordered twenty episodes of the reality series. kardashian Check out Disney+ in the Netherlands.

New season Kardashian very ’emotional’: ‘Great to see’ 04:39



Read also:

The Kardashians pop up in a House of the Dragon parody

Manifesto When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the passengers of Flight 828 enter a world that has been completely changed and includes strange new realities. Manifesto The American channel NBC has a series but it cancels the show after three seasons. Since the series is a huge hit on Netflix, the streaming service is picking up the rights to the series and fans are still treated to a fourth and final season. got curious? all four seasons of Manifesto Binge on Netflix now.



Read also:

WATCH: The Dangerously Funny Trailer For Netflix Film The Out-Laws

succession award winning series succession was recently concluded successfully after four seasons. The acclaimed series is about the Roy family of the media company Viastar Royco. CEO Logan Roy’s children battle for power within the company. Starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. The series has won multiple Emmy Awards and other awards and is perfect binge-watching this summer. gtst returns again. succession Watch HBO Max.

Erik de Munk overwhelmed by Succession actress question during interview 03:49



Read also:

‘Deadpool 3 stars Matthew McFadden in heist role’

real housewives of beverly hills Would you like to see something with as much drama as gtst, Then Beverly Hills is the right place for you. The twelfth season can be enjoyed in Videoland and consists of 24 episodes. In season one, the ladies seek to deepen their friendships and live in carefree harmony, while also trying to balance family life and their business ventures. But their lavish lifestyle creates a lot of drama. not only the twelfth but also the tenth and eleventh season real housewives of beverly hills Check out Videoland.