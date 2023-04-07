What was Lemmy Kilmister’s opinion of Oasis

Lemmy Kilmister was quite an eclectic figure when it came to listening to music. The Motörhead bassist and vocalist was a fan of things very different from the aggressive style that made him famous and he didn’t make any attempt to hide it.

However, that doesn’t mean that any sound was palatable to your taste. During an interview held in 2011 with The Arts Desk (rescued by Rock and Roll Garage), the British artist was invited to leave his impressions of Oasis on record. And he wasn’t very receptive.

“If Noel Gallagher is the funniest guy around today, it means we have a problem. I saw the real Beatles. The Oasis guys are good songwriters and everything. But you can see where it all came from.”

At least the Gallagher brothers’ honesty in citing their great influence was praised by the Motörhead frontman.

“At least they admitted the influence, I’ll give them credit. There’s a band called Overkill in America and I said, ‘It’s nice to see someone giving us credit.’ But the lead singer said, ‘Oh, we’ve never heard that song’ (in reference to ‘Overkill’ by Motörhead). Please! What are you going to do with the people?”

Interestingly, the final part of Lemmy’s statement does not go against what singer Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth and the musicians of Overkill have always made clear. Who knows…

Lemmy Kilmister and the musicians of Oasis

In 2013, Liam Gallagher spoke to GQ magazine about his encounter with Kilmister on a flight.

“I met Lemmy once on a plane. I thought, ‘I’m not going to drink on this flight’. I asked for a water. In the next minute, a pair of cowboy boots lands next to me. He looked at me and said, ‘What the fuck are you doing drinking water?’”

Noel Gallagher mentioned the heavy rock icon during an interview with the Detroit Free Press in 2016. On the occasion, he mentioned the then recent losses of the music world – in addition to giving a pinprick to Adam Levine and company.

“This year alone, we lost Prince – one of the biggest. We lost Bowie – one of the greatest. We lost Lemmy – one of the greatest. Will there be the same outcry the day one of the guys from Maroon 5 dies? I don’t think so.”

Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister died on December 28, 2015, from prostate cancer and serious heart conditions. He remained on stage until 17 days earlier, when he performed with Motörhead in Berlin, Germany.

