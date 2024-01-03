What will be the fate of Sebastian Pinera?

The Piñera family is one of the five richest people in Chile.

(from santiago, chile) In addition to directing Chile’s designs in two governments, Sebastián Piñera was a successful businessman whose career allowed him to accumulate the wealth of a millionaire, placing him in this position according to the 2023 Forbes ranking. 1,027 He is the fifth millionaire worldwide and in his country, after Iris Fontbona, Jean Salata, Horst Pohlmann and Julio Ponce Lerou.

Who then will inherit such a huge fortune, or how will it be distributed? According to a note from AssociateExactly a year earlier, Piñera’s four children made changes to his will to determine the fate of the former president’s properties and companies. Thus, Madgalena, Cecilia, Cristóbal and Sebastián Piñera Morales remained directors and controlling partners of Inversiones Bancorp Limitada, and it was stipulated that it should continue despite the death of its founder.

It should be noted that the Bancorp managed nominal capital $10,833 million (about US$11,165 million) According to the information, till February 2023 Second,

Sebastian Piñera (Agenia Uno)

The will of Inversiones Bancorp Limitada will have a term of “ten years from the date of death of Mr. Miguel Juan Sebastian Pinera Echenique.”

,It will be automatically extended for equal and successive periods of five years each, unless a partner expresses his desire not to extend it.”, the writing continues.

The text also specifies that the Bancorp will be managed by a board of directors composed of five members and that the company will be distributed equally among four brothers (25% each).

The other company that manages the Pinera Morel estate is Odysea. In 2018, this “family office” took over the former president’s businesses that were left out of the blind trust, which were mostly located abroad. According to a note, strictly speaking, it belonged to the former President’s children from 2010, when he sold it to them before assuming the presidency. east east,

Before signing his signature, Pinera made one last decision regarding the company: to name his friend and partner. joseph cox In the directory, the same one from whose house he had taken off in his helicopter before the accident.

The company then seemed to have gone into the background, however, it was still quite active: for example, in May 2016, an article was published in. third realized that the “family office” had provided approximately US$40 million For the Cueto family, controllers of LATAM.

In October 2023, Odyssea decided to exit ownership of the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC) after ten years. Its percentage value was US$7.67 million. That decision was likely influenced by changes that – as at Bancorp – Sebastián Piñera’s children had decided to make last year.

Unlike what happened with Bancorp, the Pinera Morel brothers are not in Odyssea’s corporate governance. The company has a board of directors composed of three members, who are appointed with the approval of three of the four brothers. Fernando Barros, a confidant of former President Sebastian Pinera, became director last May.

In addition to the offices, the former president’s children will also retain summer properties located in Lake Cabargua (next to the home of former President Michelle Bachelet), Bahía Coix, Lake Rancho, the site of his fatal crash, Zapallar and Futrono. The upper area of ​​Santiago. In addition to parking lots and warehouses, they will also inherit land in the Santiago communes of Lo Barnechea and Pudahuel.