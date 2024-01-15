What will Sweden contribute if it eventually joins NATO?

(CNN Spanish) — After months of difficult negotiations, the final hurdle for Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was finally cleared on Monday, and it is only a matter of time before the country becomes part of the planet’s largest military alliance.

For a historically neutral nation, which even managed to avoid fighting in World War II, this is a milestone that cannot be explained without considering recent events in Ukraine.

Sweden requested entry into NATO with Finland in 2022, a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the same year, with no results still in sight.

However, both countries faced resistance from Turkey and Hungary, two NATO members with whom they have had diplomatic differences in the past.

Finland’s accession was resolved relatively quickly and the country joined the alliance in 2023. Sweden is still in the process, but after reaching an agreement and receiving overwhelming majority approval in the Hungarian parliament on Monday, the last hurdle that remained, the process is expected to proceed without any major problems.

Thus, Sweden is on its way to becoming the 32nd member of NATO. But what exactly can it contribute to the military alliance and what does it want to achieve?

history of neutrality

With a strategic location between Norway, Finland and Denmark in Northern Europe, and controlling traffic between the North Sea and the Baltic, Sweden may have played an important role during devastating conflicts in the 20th century.

But it was not so.

Sweden remained neutral during World War II (1939–1945), maintaining relations with Germany as well as receiving Jewish refugees fleeing Nazism, despite the fact that all of its neighbors joined the conflict and the fighting lasted much longer. Lasted for time. near its borders.

Sweden was also neutral during the First World War (1914–1918), which devastated an entire generation of Europeans.

In fact, according to official government information, Sweden has not fought a war since 1814, when it was involved in a conflict with Norway, and neutrality was formally adopted as policy by King Gustav XIV in 1834. .

“Sweden is leaving behind 200 years of neutrality and non-alignment,” Prime Minister Ulf Christerson said Friday during a visit to Budapest, where Hungary awaits the parliament’s approval for NATO membership. “This is a big step and needs to be taken seriously,” he said.

relations with russia

But this does not mean that Sweden is not ready for war.

In contrast, the country has always had to maintain “armed neutrality” based on a strong national defense policy in a region such as Europe, which has been marked by war and conflict.

An example of this is the Swedish national arms industry, which produces advanced systems such as Saab Gripen supersonic fighters, Gotland-class submarines or Enlaw anti-tank missiles, which are currently used by Ukraine.

This historic military preparedness, built as a cornerstone of its neutrality, now collides with the threat posed by Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Sweden has no land border with Russia; Finland is in between the two. But it has a maritime border with the Kaliningrad enclave and shares the Baltic Sea, which is of strategic importance to Moscow.

In Kaliningrad, the former German city of Königsberg, which was captured by the Soviet Union and renamed in 1946, Russia operates a naval base in the Baltic, surrounded by NATO member states.

Sweden and Russia have a long history of conflict and tension around the Baltic: from Viking expeditions in the Middle Ages against what is now Russia, to the wars of the 18th and 19th centuries that created Sweden’s current borders.

Swedish cooperation with NATO, beyond the recent membership process, began soon after the fall of the Soviet Union: in 1994 Sweden joined the alliance’s Partnership for Peace (PFP) programme, and has since participated in several NATO exercises and even That has participated as a full member. Military operations in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.







It is in this context that Stockholm decided to take the final step of joining NATO as a result of the war in Ukraine.

“The merger of Sweden will make us all stronger and safer,” he claimed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.

Swedish Armed Forces, in perspective

But what is Sweden’s military power and how does it compare to other NATO countries?

According to the latest report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the Swedish Armed Forces has an active personnel strength of 15,000 and an estimated reserve of another 11,000.

This is a lower number than the 181,000 in Germany, 144,000 in the United Kingdom or 100,000 in Poland, to name only three European members of NATO, according to the same source.

Sweden has 212 military aircraft including Gripens, about 120 tanks and numerous naval assets including Gotland class submarines and corvettes. However, according to the 2024 Global Firepower Index, the majority of its 353 ships are patrol vessels.

According to IISS estimates, Sweden’s military expenditure in 2023 was US$9,217 million, less than Germany’s US$63,696 million or Poland’s US$23,454 million.

This expenditure represents 1.54% of Sweden’s GDP, so it is below the 2% threshold agreed by NATO members (and which not all comply with).