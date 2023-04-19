What would a Demacian Moonlighter look like?

riot forge has wanted to trust Digital Sun as part of the huge brand expansion that they began advancing as a result of their tenth anniversary. Since then, the essence of the League of Legends universe has already been mutating in a multitude of forms and diverse genres, and the Valencian studio has been in charge of taking the formula towards direct action with The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Storya title that drinks from the many virtues that they established with Moonlighter.

His story will take us to the kingdom of Demacia, a place where wizard hunters persecute anyone who uses magic to indoctrinate them, lock them up, exile them or end their lives. That is where the champion Sylas comes into play, the protagonist of this story, a wizard capable of stealing spells from his enemies who, after being chained for 15 years, will try to eradicate the wizard hunters and overthrow their leader, Lord Eldred. “At the mechanical level, it is an action game that mixes melee combat with Sylas’ signature ability, which is stealing abilities and being able to use them against his enemies,” says Dani Torres, programmer at Digital Sun. “Sylas is not your typical magician: he is much more dynamic.”

This relationship between the Spanish team and Riot arose as a result of the gestation of Riot Forge, a publisher who served as a bridge to lend the LoL IP to independent studios, and who contacted Digital Sun. At that time, two great coincidences occurred: the first was the launch of Moonlighter, the studio’s debut film that Riot liked so much, and the second was that the new League of Legends champion fit perfectly with one of its proposals. “Riot asked us to present our plans or ideas, so we held an exchange of ideas in which we all participated,” explains Jordi Llopis, programming director. «We decided to send them three ideas and, just the one that a colleague, Xavi, presented, was about a character who could take abilities from other enemies and use them. That same day Riot introduced Sylas, who had just those mechanics, so we deleted that email, revamped the idea using the character, and sent the idea. They liked him, they liked him and it was all a coincidence ».

🔊 On the Reload Podcast: listen to our conversation with Jordi Llopis and Dani Torres, from Digital Sun, about what it has been like to collaborate with Riot Forge, the keys to the development of The Mageseeker and how they have felt the leap since their debut, Moonlighter.

Riot was clear that they “wanted to experiment with the idea of ​​what a Moonlighter from Demacia would be like,” and gave Digital Sun great creative freedom, both mechanically and when choosing what to tell and how to do it (without straying from the lore, although contributing details that are now canon), going through the characters and even contributing their own. «He has allowed us to create at our own pace and in our way of making the game, and that is cool because, in addition to that touch from the studio being noticed, it is also good so that the story and the game are not only for LoL people but for anyone interested in Moonlighter or an action game pixel art», emphasizes Dani. «Art may seem beautiful and simply enjoy a story with the nuances it has and characters, to my taste, charismatic and powerful, and enjoy without being main Sylas and have 300 hours.”

However, there are also very interesting details for those familiar with the midlaner of League of Legends, because the team has emphasized achieving a satisfactory translation between the Sylas of the MOBA and that of a more direct action game. The programming team together with Sara Costa in charge of the design have taken care of this, and they have achieved a result that is faithful to the original character through sheer perseverance. «It is a work of iteration, of feedbackto be open to improving it little by little, to cook things slowly, and I think that in videogames that is a lot: do one thing, receive a feedbackknow what things to change and what not ».

All of this, of course, was done with the idea in mind of making the most of the champion’s possibilities while playing with the advantage of removing the limits of the MOBA. «In a MOBA there has to be cooldowns and many things to take into account to make it fair, but here we don’t have those barriers, we can do whatever we want. We have taken full advantage of his abilities because the LoL player that comes will expect certain things, but we have taken it further, “Llopis congratulates himself.

Despite the success of Moonlighter, the studio was unable to focus enough efforts on combat by focusing on areas such as management and resources. This small lack is what they wanted to polish with The Mageseeker, renewing the fights with new and better rhythms, although they have also been able to allow themselves a greater artistic display to achieve cinematics with much more impact.

“In the end, the narrative is not just the script, it is how art tells it, captures it and gives life to those characters,” says Dani. “I think all of that is an improvement over Moonlighter and growth. Also the change from Will, who is anything but a power fantasy, to Sylas, who is a man without a shirt who is showing off abs and doing whatever he wants around, gives another rhythm. It is a completely different dance and in that sense the bosses They have gone up ten steps, because with Will, who has characteristics and abilities that limit or prevent him from doing certain things, and with Sylas those bosses they have to have other qualities, other dynamisms, they scale much more ».

The opportunity to make The Mageseeker has been a very important moment in the careers of the Digital Sun team, because for them Riot “is a titan” and many have spent long hours of their lives playing League of Legends to end up working with them. «[En los primeros días] We saw everyone, such a large company, with so many years of experience: some had been at Activision for 15 years, others came from Square Enix and then we, who introduced ourselves in interviews and we had only been at Digital Sun”, recalls Dani . “Little by little, with these people, who initially seemed like titans to us, and after four years of video game development we have established a relationship and we have been growing.” In fact, this time working with them has also helped them demystify some of their more experienced colleagues “because, after all, they are people”, although they have also understood what made them get where they are.

“They can solve problems very quickly because that experience has taught them how to solve those problems, but in the end,” Llopis acknowledges, “they are people like us: they have stories like us and they have just been lucky enough to work in those places and learn a lot, Apart from that, clearly, they are very good ».