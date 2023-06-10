What would a second season of ‘Wednesdays’ look like? Jenna Ortega lifts the veil | showbiz

TVOne of the most popular Netflix series of 2022 is undoubtedly ‘The Addams Family’ spin-off ‘Wednesday’. The fans of the series are on hot coals as far as the second season is concerned. “How would it look?” Lead actress Jenna Ortega (20) has already told ‘Variety’ a few things about it.
In the first season of “Wednesday,” viewers follow 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ (played by Jenna Ortega) school years at Nevermore Academy. She does everything she can to master her psychic abilities, but also tries to expose a gruesome serial killer – Hyde. When she becomes involved in a love triangle with Xavier and the sheriff’s son Tyler, the fence seems to be full on dam…
second season
The series was released to the world in late November 2022 and quickly grew into one of the most successful series ever on Netflix. So it came as no surprise to anyone that ‘Wednesday’ soon got the green light for a second season. Fans have been speculating for months about what the sequel will look like, but Jenna Ortega herself is already giving a tiny glimpse of the veil to ‘Variety’ in an Actors on Actors conversation. “I don’t know everything myself yet. I already know the outline of the first few episodes, but still need to ‘put everything together’ so that it becomes a whole. There were a lot of conversations beforehand as well, out of which we decided which ones we wanted to delve into. He continues: “I think we lean a little bit more towards the horror aspect of the show because the show is very light. Especially with a show like this – with vampires, werewolves and super powers – you find yourself don’t want to be taken too seriously. we also move away from the romantic love interests For a Wednesday, that’s really great! It will get bolder and darker.
Ortega previously told AtTalk that he had trouble with the story about the love triangle. “Wednesday will never really end up in that position. I’ve always been a bit against the idea. But I think after this season Wednesday will be away from the boys for a while.” And now that seems to be happening. So much more horror and less romance in season two? He promises.
‘Wednesday’ available to watch on Netflix. The release date for the second season has not been announced yet.
