What would a second season of ‘Wednesdays’ look like? Jenna Ortega lifts the veil | showbiz

The series was released to the world in late November 2022 and quickly grew into one of the most successful series ever on Netflix. So it came as no surprise to anyone that ‘Wednesday’ soon got the green light for a second season. Fans have been speculating for months about what the sequel will look like, but Jenna Ortega herself is already giving a tiny glimpse of the veil to ‘Variety’ in an Actors on Actors conversation. “I don’t know everything myself yet. I already know the outline of the first few episodes, but still need to ‘put everything together’ so that it becomes a whole. There were a lot of conversations beforehand as well, out of which we decided which ones we wanted to delve into. He continues: “I think we lean a little bit more towards the horror aspect of the show because the show is very light. Especially with a show like this – with vampires, werewolves and super powers – you find yourself don’t want to be taken too seriously. we also move away from the romantic love interests For a Wednesday, that’s really great! It will get bolder and darker.