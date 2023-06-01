What You Didn’t Know About the New Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey

first steps as a singer

before she earned her stripes as an actress halle bailey name in the world of music along with her sister Chloe. Duo Chloe x Halle broke through in 2017 with their EP ‘the two of us, Music magazine Rolling Stone declared it one of the best R&B productions of the year and a year later the first full-length album was released: ‘The Kids Are All Right’, an album he wrote and produced himself. The record was well received and even got him a few nominations for 61scheduled tribe version of Grammy Awards, He had chances in the Best Contemporary Urban Album and Best Newcomer categories. They went home empty handed, but with their performance of the song.where is the love‘ But the headlines sang beautifully. At the subsequent Super Bowl, he sangamerica the beautiful‘, a performance that is still close to the hearts of many enthusiasts.

young youtuber

Before both women launched a music career, they had already made their mark Youtube channel, They started it when they were only 11 and 13 years old. On it he posted his opinion about the music and some of the covers, such as his interpretation of ‘Best Thing I Never Hadby Beyoncé. With a little help from his father, he also released his first song on social media. With success, because once it was time to release their first real EP, ‘Sugar Symphony’, they signed with Beyoncé’s label. Something new occasionally appears on Chloe x Halle’s channel, and Halle has also been vlogging about her daily life on her personal channel for several months now.



© Getty Images via AFP / Belga

under the wings of beyoncé

In 2013, the young duo posted a cover of one of their legendary heroine’s songs on YouTube:it hurts a lot, This video has been viewed over 12 million times. Queen B also shared the video. This is how she came into contact with the two rising stars and introduced them to a contract with the label. Parkwood Entertainment, The two singers became assistants to the superstar on several occasions, most notably during Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ‘On the Run II’ tour. He has also worked in the musical film ‘.lemonade, What a way to put yourself in the spotlight!



© Ivan Agostini / InVision / AP

a new actress?

If you thought this was her first role starring in a Disney film, you’d be wrong, though we can’t blame you if you haven’t seen her on screen yet. While building his music career, he also found time to act in a few American series. In this way, both Chloe and Halle play the role of twins in the series.Big, Halle plays a student-athlete fighting for her spot in the Olympics. She has also appeared in supporting roles in theatres. In 2007, she received an award for her role in ‘Queen Latifas’last holiday, She was also seen in the musical.let it shine, Her first major role would certainly be that of the mermaid Ariel in director Rob Marshall’s film.



© Getty Images via AFP / Belga

scathing criticism

Unfortunately, it’s not really a surprise anymore, but as soon as the actress was introduced to the public as the new Ariel, she culinary criticism to process. This was usually about her being African American, whereas in cartoons the mermaid is white. Racist comments were sent out into the world, with hashtags like #NotMyAriel and #NotMyMermaid. on the other side of the aisle, images of young girls who moved to tears Trailers because they could emulate the new dark-skinned Disney heroine. Now that the film has released and Bailey’s acting performance is surely one of the biggest plus points, hopefully she can silence the critics.