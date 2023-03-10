What You Need to Know About the HBO Series

The New York Times – The pop culture landscape is littered with bad adaptations of hit video games, from the notoriously awful 1993 film Super Mario Bros. for the recently canceled series resident Evilat Netflix. A HBO hopes to reverse that trend with its first adaptation, The Last of Us, based on the popular video game series about survivors of a devastating pandemic. After years stuck in developmental purgatory as a potential film, the adaptation has evolved into one of this winter’s most anticipated shows, starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (game of Thrones).

Premiering this Sunday, from 11 pm (Brasília), on the channels HBO and on streaming HBO Maxthe nine-episode first season largely follows the outline of the first game for PlayStation, from 2013, which to date has sold over 20 million copies. New to the franchise? Here’s what to know about the series before it debuts.

hollywood purgatory

Developed by video game company Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is a deeply cinematic game set after the collapse of civilization caused by a parasitic fungus that turns people into brain-dead, flesh-destroying monsters. The game was an instant hit – a 2020 sequel also sold millions – and was nearly the subject of an adaptation.

In 2014, the studio Screen Gems announced that it would distribute a film version of the game produced by Sam Raimi, with Kaitlyn Dever and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams as early contenders to play the female lead. In 2016, the project stalled due to creative disagreements over the film’s tone, with one of the game’s lead developers, Neil Druckmann, saying that he wanted a film similar to Where the weak have no place while the studio wanted World War Z.

Then, in March 2020, HBO announced that it would produce a series created by Druckmann and Craig Mazin, the creator of Chernobyl, winner of the HBO Emmy. Part zombie movie, part road movie, the result (based on an advance screening of the first nine episodes) is a dark, post-apocalyptic television drama with echoes of Children of Hope, The Road It is The Walking Dead.

A scary future today

Most of the first season takes place in 2023, two decades after a poignant prologue in which Joel (Easter), a contractor and single father living in Austin, Texas, sees his life fall apart and the pandemic takes hold. In the current year, the world has been torn apart not only by the evil creatures that were once human, but also by a brutal military dictatorship. For most people, it’s kill or be killed.

In this dystopian future, where Boston has become a walled city, Joel meets a switchblade-wielding teenager named Ellie (Ramsey), who is being held captive by a rebel group known as the Fireflies. The fireflies discovered that Ellie is immune to the fungus and may therefore be the key to humanity’s survival. When Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) goes missing, Joel, who in this new world has become an intrepid smuggler, agrees to take Ellie outside the walls. In return, the fireflies give him the supplies he needs to search for his brother. Things quickly go wrong and the journey across the country begins.

Familiar faces (and sounds)

Most of the supporting characters in the HBO version of The Last of Us will be familiar to players of the game, including Joel’s smuggling partner (and seemingly romantic partner) Tess (Anna Torv) and Fireflies leader Marlene (Merle Dandridge, who also voiced the character in the game). Fans of the game series will also recognize brothers Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard); Ellie’s former ally Riley (Storm Reid); and the malevolent David (Scott Shepherd), a cult leader with dark secrets of his own.

Some main characters, however, won’t be as recognizable. Nick Offerman plays smuggler Bill, but his role in the series is very different. Another character, named Frank, who is just a corpse in the game, is brought to life by Murray Bartlett in the series. A ruthless revolutionary named Kathleen, played by Melanie Lynskey, is an entirely new character.

Mazin and Druckmann also found small on-screen roles for the game’s main voice actors, including Troy Baker (who voices Joel in the game), Ashley Johnson (who voices Ellie), and Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy). Even the game’s original composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, returns to score the TV soundtrack.

A Faithful Adaptation

The big question for fans of the video game is: how faithful will the series be to its source material? Early signs suggest the answer is “a lot”, with the show including most of the main characters and plot points. It even incorporates material from the game’s excellent expansion prequel titled Left Behind.

Without the action requirements that always come first in a video game, Druckmann and Mazin seem free to delve deeper into the dominant themes. As a result, the show tells an even more character-centric story about a broken man who is trapped in the past and the traumatized girl who forces him to rediscover his own humanity – equal partners in a symbiotic hero’s journey. Joel barely survived for 20 years when he met Ellie, but she gave him reason to hope again, even as their road twisted through unspeakable violence.

Unlike many endangered child characters, Ellie is extremely difficult; she grew up in this world and her arc is as essential as Joel’s. The game was praised for its diversity of characters in a medium often dominated by macho protagonists, and this was not lost on the series version.