what’s Cooking? stop the imperial takeover

What’s Cooking?, formerly Ter Beke, has decided not to proceed with its takeover of competitor Imperial. This is reported by the charcuterie company of Livegem in East Flanders.

what’s Cooking? – better known for its charcuterie and lasagna than Casa A Casa – announced in October 2021 that it would acquire Imperial in Belgium and Steegmann’s in the Netherlands from Mexican food multinational Sigma. As such, the company wanted to switch to more vegan and plant-based products. Imperial-Stegmann is strong in plant-based options.

The acquisition was already in doubt after the auditor of the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) proposed not to approve the transaction. The BMA’s board still had to make a final decision, but What’s Cooking? Don’t wait for that and close the acquisition now. The company prefers “clarity over an even more drawn-out process”.

CEO Pete Sanders said, “We regret making this decision.” “It is all the more unfortunate that a European group headquartered in Belgium and international competition is still not allowed to take over another well-known company with great brands and branches in Belgium and the Netherlands.”