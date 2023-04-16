What’s New and Highlights Coming Early April 2023 — Battle.net — Blizzard News

As you prepare for an eventful week, take a moment to catch up on the latest on your favorite games.

Jump into action with the new hero of Overwatch 2jump into season 03 of call of dutytake the stage at the Legends Festival of hearthstone and more.

Every two weeks, we help you catch up on Battle.net news—showing you what’s new, telling you what’s coming from developers, and listing all the events you can’t miss—so you’re always up to date. most important dates and maximize your gaming experience.

Overwatch 2

Jump to season 4 now

Unlock the new hero, Lifeweaver, and master his unique support powers to help your team. Plus, traverse the vast space of the Battle Pass to unlock over 80 tiers of intergalactic cosmetics.

Behind the new hero, Lifeweaver

The Thai Lifeweaver is characterized by his love and respect for nature, not to mention his advanced biolight technology that is present in every aspect of his arsenal.

His unique playstyle introduces new mechanics for support heroes, like the ability to launch allies into the air with Petal Pad

Lifeweaver’s abilities were devised before his personality, background, and aesthetics, and his ultimate, Tree of Life, was what shaped the generous hero you’ll meet in the game.

Read his in-depth analysis to learn more about Lifeweaver development and the new advantages it brings to battle.

call of duty

Season 03 of Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II is here

Find your teammate and head into battle to test out the new content update, including the return of Gunfight and Loot, the DMZ trading system, the launch of Warzone Ranked Matches, and a new way to dominate the Battle Pass Zone of Operations joining the ranks of the exclusive BlackCell.

hearthstone

The Festival of Legends has begun!

Find your instrument and get ready to make your debut, it’s your turn to take the stage! Kick off the new expansion with 145 new cards, legendary musicians and songs, an iconic keyword, and more.

Diablo IV

Inside Sanctuary advanced game

Join members of the development team for a behind-the-scenes look at the experiences that await you at Diablo IVsuch as Nightmare Dungeons and Endings, Paragon Boards and the Codex of Power, world experiences and the Fields of Hate.

world of warcraft

Visit the stall to find the newest loot

The vendors at the booth have updated their April inventory with new items for your collection that will make you jump for joy. Visit T and W (Tawny and Wilder) outside the Wizarding Quarter in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the items on offer.

