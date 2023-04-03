What’s New for April at Studio Universal

In April, Studio Universal brings a series of films and specials. In addition to film premieres, the channel will also broadcast an Easter Special, with animated films, and a Tiradentes Special, with action films, a genre that is very successful among viewers.

Check out the films debuting at Studio Universal in April:

Trolls 2 – 04/17 at 21:00

In Trolls 2, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) make a startling discovery: there are other Troll worlds besides their own, and their differences create major clashes between these diverse tribes. When a mysterious threat puts every Troll in the country in danger, Poppy, Branch and their band of friends must embark on an epic quest to create harmony among rival Trolls and unite them against a greater evil. In addition to Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, the animation features other big names in world music such as Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne and Mary J. Blige, as well as James Corden, Zooey Deschanel and Rachel Bloom. Check out the Trolls 3 trailer here.

The Kill Team – War Dilemmas – on 04/23, at 21h

In this gripping drama based on true events, “The Kill Team” follows Andrew Briggman (Nat Wolff), a young American soldier who finds himself caught in battle with his own conscience after Deeks (Alexander Skarsgård), his intimidating staff sergeant , and other members of his squad start committing atrocities in Afghanistan

In addition to these three titles, the Studio will also present two Specials in April: the Easter Special, from the 6th to the 9th of April, all day, and the Special Tiradentes, from the 21st to the 23rd of April, starting at 1:50 pm. Check out some highlights:

EASTER SPECIAL – from 6 to 9/04, all day

turbo

After a freak accident gives an ordinary snail the power of super-speed, Turbo (the snail) kicks his dreams and, with the help of his snail friends down the street, embarks on an extraordinary journey to achieve the seemingly impossible. : Win the Indianapolis 500! This animation features a lineup of incredible stars including Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Maya Rudolph and Snoop Dogg.

AntZ

FormiguinhaZ is a spectacular comic adventure that has become one of the greatest successes in animation among audiences and critics. A little worker ant named Z dreams of winning the heart of the beautiful Princess Bala, so he convinces the soldier ant to switch places with him. From an insignificant worker, Z becomes the greatest hero of all!

Sing: Who Sings His Evils Amazes

Matthew McConaughey lends his voice to this animated comedy. Written and directed by Garth Jennings (Pets), Sing follows a koala named Buster (voice of McConaughey) who decides to organize a singing competition to attract more clients to his theater business. Sing also features the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlet Johansson, John C. Reilly, Tori Kelly and Taron Egerton.

How to Train Your Dragon

A hit with audiences and critics alike, How to Train Your Dragon is a fire-breathing, epic adventure filled with laughs in an enchanting and original story. Hiccup is a young Viking who defies tradition when he befriends one of their deadliest enemies – a ferocious dragon he names Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes must fight against the odds to save their worlds in this wonderfully entertaining blockbuster!

SPECIAL TIRADENTES – from 21 to 23/04, from 1:50 pm

protecting the enemy

Academy Award-winning Denzel Washington stars in this high-tension, action-packed thriller as a lethal prisoner who is escorted from a compromised safe house by a CIA agent (Ryan Reynolds). They must make their way to another hideout in South Africa without being taken away by violent forces that want them dead. Pursued by shadowy figures who conspire to stop them, the duo, unsure who to trust, must make the uneasy decision to trust each other.

Green area

Matt Damon stars in this political thriller inspired by Rajiv Chandrasekaran’s book “Imperial Life in the Emerald City,” which focuses on tensions in Iraq between the Green Zone, where troops are housed, and the violent streets of Baghdad after the fall of Saddam. Hussein. With a screenplay by writer Brian Helgeland and directed by award-nominated Paul Greengrass, this provocative and explosive combat drama also stars Oscar winners Greg Kinnear and Amy Ryan.

breaking the bank

Charles (Kelsey Grammer) is the president of the historic Tuftons bank, founded by the family of his wife Penelope (Tamsin Greig). The only problem is that he knows nothing about banking. When ruthless American and Japanese investment banks start to move, Charles gambles everything on a risky investment, but ends up bankrupting the bank and being kicked out in disgrace. Homeless and living on the streets, he begins to form an unlikely alliance in an attempt to cut corners and protect himself to get his business and his wife back.

