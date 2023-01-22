What’s new for week 3 of 2023

Lhe week 3 of 2023 has concluded, therefore, we leave you with the summary of everything that happened this weekwhich includes published analyses, outstanding news in the world of video games, hardware and the seventh art.
latest analysis
NEWS ON VIDEO GAMES
- Discover the zombie killers of Dead Island 2. complete news.
- Announced the limited edition of Front Mission 1st Remake. complete news.
- Meridiem Games will publish a special edition of War Mongrels. complete news.
- Development diary: this is how the soundtrack of Aurora’s Journey and the Pitiful Lackeycomposed by Marika Takeuchi. Official video.
- evil never sleeps Remnant: From the Ashes It’s coming soon to Nintendo Switch. official trailer.
- Bungie has released today a new trailer focused on the setting of Neptune and that serves as an appetizer of Destiny 2: Eclipsethe new Expansion that launches on February 28. official trailer.
- EA and Maxis today announced the Intimate Apparel and Bath Kits from the sims 4which will be available for PC on the EA app, Mac Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox starting January 19.
- Stranded: Alien Dawn challenges players to tame alien wildlife in its latest Early Access update: Tame and Train.
- Find out more about the history of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. complete news.
- Cave Digger 2 Dig Harder It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation VR2.
- Conqueror’s Blade celebrate the lunar new year. complete news.
- requirements of Forspoken. complete news.
- The Fallen Dragon stands in Fire Emblem Engageon sale this week for Nintendo Switch. official trailer.
- Fortune and fun await you in the Year of the Rabbit seasonal event Overwatch 2.
- Meridiem Games will design the Legend Edition of The Crown of Wu. complete news.
- 2.3 Update Details Tower of Fantasy. complete news.
- The first twin classes from the Korean MMORPG developer and publisher Pearl Abyssthe Maegu and the Wusa, are now playable on both PC and mobile platforms. official trailer.
- Meet Giles Hemlock, the icy businessman from Park Beyond. complete news.
- Transport Fever 2 will launch its Deluxe Edition on March 9 for PC, MAC and Linux/Steam OS. In addition, the Transport Fever 2: Console Edition version will also arrive on March 9 on PS4, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series. official trailer.
- Meet the Klowns of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game in his new trailer. official trailer.
- PathCraft now available in Meta Quest 2. launch trailer.
- The new EA SPORTS PGA TOUR It will be released in March 2023. complete news.
- PlayStation announces 13 games for Playstation VR2. complete news.
- Glide, sail and tour the fascinating and vibrant tropical world of tchia in his new gameplay. Official video.
- SWORD ART ONLINE LAST COLLECTION It was announced last November and is the new installment, scheduled for 2023, of this famous franchise. Discover the new trailer today and learn about the original story that it will tell us. official trailer.
- SWORD ART ONLINE LAST COLLECTION It will be released in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. official trailer.
- SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- nocturnalthe “incendiary” platformer that will arrive on PC and consoles in the spring of 2023. official trailer.
- persona 3 portable Y Persona 4 Golden Now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
- returnable arrives on PC on February 15.
- you can book now ENDLESS Dungeonavailable on PC and consoles on May 18. official trailer.
- Celestial Dawn Collection Event in Apex Legends from January 24 to February 7. official trailer.
- 110 Industries returns to the charge with another installment of its series Wanted: Dead Explainedfollowing last week’s “Combat Explained” video. official gameplay.
- Civilization VI: Leader Pass – Governors of China Pack now available!
- Discover the TOTY of FIFA 23. complete news.
- Deadpool unleashes chaos in the new DLC trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Sunsavailable on January 26. complete news.
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on Steam and coming soon to the Epic Games Store.
- Age of Wonders 4 announced for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. official trailer.
- News from gta online: Introducing the Vapid cab, Downtown Cab Co. cabbie jobs, Year of the Rabbit festivities and much more. complete news.
- A different future comes to Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. launch trailer.
- Consult the complete list of the trophies of Monster Hunter Rise. complete news.
- Dyschronia Chronos Alternate It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation VR2.
- The huntress Ochette and the apothecary Castti the last two protagonists of Octopath Traveler II. official trailer.
- koi will defend their LEC title against Team BDS this Saturday. complete news.
- Enjoy the cinematic trailer of Hogwarts Legacy. complete news.
THE LATEST IN HARDWARE
- HUAWEI MatePad SE The 10.4-inch device, a device designed for the whole family, will be on pre-sale in Huawei’s e-commerce starting January 16 at a price of €229.
- With a solid mesh front and metal panel design and flexible configuration options, Antec Inc. introduces the latest two additions to the Performance Series of Antech: the P20C (with glass side panel) and the P20CE (with soundproofing side panel).
- Creative Technology today announced the launch of new creative zen airfeaturing a brand new earbud design with a sleek, lightweight charging case that fits in your pocket.
- CORSAIR Launches Gaming Chair TC100 RELAXED.
- Philips reinvents the rules of the game with the monitor Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W.
- Trust presents the new loudspeakers GXT 611 Wezz. complete news.
- New professional tower XXL MC-PRO2 by Mars Gaming with exclusive FREEZER CPU cooling system, E-ATX structure with vertical VGA bays, 5 included 120mm fans and support for up to 9 120mm or 5 140mm fans as well as 360 and 280mm liquid coolers.
UPCOMING RELEASES OF SEVENTH ART
- Disney+ has released the new trailer for the third season of «Star Wars: The Mandalorian» during halftime of the NFL Super Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, simulcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. official trailer.
- POOR DEVILcreated by Miguel Esteban, Ernesto Sevilla and Joaquín Reyes, arrives on February 17. official trailer.
- The mess hotel It will be released in theaters on March 24. Starring José Mota and Pepe Viyuela. official trailer.
- February premieres in DISNEY+ Spain – 2023. complete news.