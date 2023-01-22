What’s new for week 3 of 2023

Lhe week 3 of 2023 has concluded, therefore, we leave you with the summary of everything that happened this weekwhich includes published analyses, outstanding news in the world of video games, hardware and the seventh art.

latest analysis

NEWS ON VIDEO GAMES

Discover the zombie killers of Dead Island 2 . complete news .

. . Announced the limited edition of Front Mission 1st Remake . complete news .

. . Meridiem Games will publish a special edition of War Mongrels . complete news .

. . Development diary: this is how the soundtrack of Aurora’s Journey and the Pitiful Lackey composed by Marika Takeuchi. Official video .

composed by Marika Takeuchi. . evil never sleeps Remnant: From the Ashes It’s coming soon to Nintendo Switch. official trailer .

It’s coming soon to Nintendo Switch. . Bungie has released today a new trailer focused on the setting of Neptune and that serves as an appetizer of Destiny 2: Eclipse the new Expansion that launches on February 28. official trailer .

the new Expansion that launches on February 28. . EA and Maxis today announced the Intimate Apparel and Bath Kits from the sims 4 which will be available for PC on the EA app, Mac Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox starting January 19.

which will be available for PC on the EA app, Mac Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox starting January 19. Stranded: Alien Dawn challenges players to tame alien wildlife in its latest Early Access update: Tame and Train.

challenges players to tame alien wildlife in its latest Early Access update: Tame and Train. Find out more about the history of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty . complete news .

. . Cave Digger 2 Dig Harder It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation VR2.

It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation VR2. Conqueror’s Blade celebrate the lunar new year. complete news .

celebrate the lunar new year. . requirements of Forspoken . complete news .

. . The Fallen Dragon stands in Fire Emblem Engage on sale this week for Nintendo Switch. official trailer .

on sale this week for Nintendo Switch. . Fortune and fun await you in the Year of the Rabbit seasonal event Overwatch 2 .

. Meridiem Games will design the Legend Edition of The Crown of Wu . complete news .

. . 2.3 Update Details Tower of Fantasy . complete news .

. . The first twin classes from the Korean MMORPG developer and publisher Pearl Abyss the Maegu and the Wusa, are now playable on both PC and mobile platforms. official trailer .

the Maegu and the Wusa, are now playable on both PC and mobile platforms. . Meet Giles Hemlock, the icy businessman from Park Beyond . complete news .

. . Transport Fever 2 will launch its Deluxe Edition on March 9 for PC, MAC and Linux/Steam OS. In addition, the Transport Fever 2: Console Edition version will also arrive on March 9 on PS4, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series. official trailer .

will launch its Deluxe Edition on March 9 for PC, MAC and Linux/Steam OS. In addition, the Transport Fever 2: Console Edition version will also arrive on March 9 on PS4, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series. . Meet the Klowns of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game in his new trailer. official trailer .

in his new trailer. . PathCraft now available in Meta Quest 2. launch trailer .

now available in Meta Quest 2. . The new EA SPORTS PGA TOUR It will be released in March 2023. complete news .

It will be released in March 2023. . PlayStation announces 13 games for Playstation VR2 . complete news .

. . Glide, sail and tour the fascinating and vibrant tropical world of tchia in his new gameplay. Official video .

in his new gameplay. . SWORD ART ONLINE LAST COLLECTION It was announced last November and is the new installment, scheduled for 2023, of this famous franchise. Discover the new trailer today and learn about the original story that it will tell us. official trailer .

It was announced last November and is the new installment, scheduled for 2023, of this famous franchise. Discover the new trailer today and learn about the original story that it will tell us. . SWORD ART ONLINE LAST COLLECTION It will be released in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. official trailer .

It will be released in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. . SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. nocturnal the “incendiary” platformer that will arrive on PC and consoles in the spring of 2023. official trailer .

the “incendiary” platformer that will arrive on PC and consoles in the spring of 2023. . persona 3 portable Y Persona 4 Golden Now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Y Now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. returnable arrives on PC on February 15.

arrives on PC on February 15. you can book now ENDLESS Dungeon available on PC and consoles on May 18. official trailer .

available on PC and consoles on May 18. . Celestial Dawn Collection Event in Apex Legends from January 24 to February 7. official trailer .

from January 24 to February 7. . 110 Industries returns to the charge with another installment of its series Wanted: Dead Explained following last week’s “Combat Explained” video. official gameplay .

following last week’s “Combat Explained” video. . Civilization VI : Leader Pass – Governors of China Pack now available!

: Leader Pass – Governors of China Pack now available! Discover the TOTY of FIFA 23 . complete news .

. . Deadpool unleashes chaos in the new DLC trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns available on January 26. complete news .

available on January 26. . Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on Steam and coming soon to the Epic Games Store.

is now available on Steam and coming soon to the Epic Games Store. Age of Wonders 4 announced for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. official trailer .

announced for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. . News from gta online : Introducing the Vapid cab, Downtown Cab Co. cabbie jobs, Year of the Rabbit festivities and much more. complete news .

: Introducing the Vapid cab, Downtown Cab Co. cabbie jobs, Year of the Rabbit festivities and much more. . A different future comes to Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin . launch trailer .

. . Consult the complete list of the trophies of Monster Hunter Rise . complete news .

. . Dyschronia Chronos Alternate It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation VR2.

It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation VR2. The huntress Ochette and the apothecary Castti the last two protagonists of Octopath Traveler II . official trailer .

. . koi will defend their LEC title against Team BDS this Saturday. complete news .

will defend their LEC title against Team BDS this Saturday. . Enjoy the cinematic trailer of Hogwarts Legacy. complete news.

THE LATEST IN HARDWARE

HUAWEI MatePad SE The 10.4-inch device, a device designed for the whole family, will be on pre-sale in Huawei’s e-commerce starting January 16 at a price of €229.

The 10.4-inch device, a device designed for the whole family, will be on pre-sale in Huawei’s e-commerce starting January 16 at a price of €229. With a solid mesh front and metal panel design and flexible configuration options, Antec Inc. introduces the latest two additions to the Performance Series of Antech : the P20C (with glass side panel) and the P20CE (with soundproofing side panel).

: the (with glass side panel) and the (with soundproofing side panel). Creative Technology today announced the launch of new creative zen air featuring a brand new earbud design with a sleek, lightweight charging case that fits in your pocket.

featuring a brand new earbud design with a sleek, lightweight charging case that fits in your pocket. CORSAIR Launches Gaming Chair TC100 RELAXED .

. Philips reinvents the rules of the game with the monitor Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W .

. Trust presents the new loudspeakers GXT 611 Wezz . complete news .

. . New professional tower XXL MC-PRO2 by Mars Gaming with exclusive FREEZER CPU cooling system, E-ATX structure with vertical VGA bays, 5 included 120mm fans and support for up to 9 120mm or 5 140mm fans as well as 360 and 280mm liquid coolers.

UPCOMING RELEASES OF SEVENTH ART