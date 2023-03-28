What’s New on Netflix DVD.com in April 2023

Netflix’s DVD platform, which operates exclusively in the United States, is bringing the heat this April with significant new movie releases ranging from cocaine teddy bear for jesus revolution. Here’s the full rundown of what’s heading to Netflix DVD.com in April 2023.

Missed any of the other recent additions to DVD.com lately? You can view our recap of all March 2023 DVD.com releases here.

If you’re looking for Netflix’s April 2023 streaming offering, we’ve cataloged that list separately here.

First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in April 2023

New on Netflix DVD.com April 4

Confess, Fletch (2022) – Jon Hamm headlines this film about a man who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Directed by Greg Mottola.

New on Netflix DVD.com April 11

Infinity Pool (2023) – Sci-fi horror about a couple on vacation at an isolated island resort, but their time away is interrupted by a mysterious Gabi. Stars Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth.

Alive (2022) – Bill Nighy stars in this Academy Award-nominated classic Sony Pictures film, set in London in 1953, about a civil servant fighting the system after World War II.

New on Netflix DVD.com April 18

Cocaine Bear (2023) – Elizabeth Banks directs this screwball comedy very loosely based on a true story. As the name suggests, it’s about a bear who comes across a small batch of cocaine.

– Elizabeth Banks directs this screwball comedy very loosely based on a true story. As the name suggests, it’s about a bear who comes across a small batch of cocaine. Emily (2022) – Sex Education’s Emma Mackey stars in this period drama from director Frances O’Connor. About Emily Brontë, who finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023) – The final entry in the Warner Bros. romantic comedy franchise. starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek.

– The final entry in the Warner Bros. romantic comedy franchise. starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek. Marlowe (2023) – Mystery thriller set in late 1930s Los Angeles about a private detective investigating a Californian family. Starring Liam Neeson.

– Mystery thriller set in late 1930s Los Angeles about a private detective investigating a Californian family. Starring Liam Neeson. Maybe I Will (2023) – Collective romantic comedy from director Michael Jacobs. With Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere and Emma Roberts.

New on Netflix DVD.com April 25

His Dark Materials (Season 3) – HBO and the BBC’s final season of the adaptation of the fantasy series starring Dafne Keen.

– HBO and the BBC’s final season of the adaptation of the fantasy series starring Dafne Keen. Jesus Revolution (2023) – Drama set in the 1970s about a teenager looking for all the right things in the wrong places until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a preacher.

Triangle of Sadness (2022) – Dramatic comedy by director Ruben Östlund. A famous model couple is invited to a luxury cruise for the super-rich, commanded by an alcoholic and unbalanced captain.

First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in May 2023

Here’s a preview of two movies that will be released on Netflix’s DVD platform on May 2, 2023.

Champions (2023) – Woody Harrelson comedy film about a minor league basketball coach forced to coach a Special Olympics team.

– Woody Harrelson comedy film about a minor league basketball coach forced to coach a Special Olympics team. 80 for Brady (2023) – Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda of Grace and Frankie fame alongside Rita Moreno and Sally Field stan for NFL legend Tom Brady.

What will you check out on Netflix DVD in April 2023? Let us know in the comments below.