What’s New on Netflix in May 2023

Welcome to an initial rundown of everything set to hit Netflix in the US during the month of May 2023. This list will include all new licensed movies and shows, and all Netflix Originals that will premiere exclusively on the service.

This list will be continually updated throughout April 2023 and May 2023 as we learn of new movies, series and games coming to the service.

Of course, while there are plenty of new releases coming in May 2023, you’ll also want to familiarize yourself with all the departures planned for May 2023.

Complete List of What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2023

Coming to Netflix May 2023 TBD

The Turn of the Tide (Season 1) Netflix originals – Thriller in Portuguese language.

SWAT (seasons 1-5) – CBS procedural crime drama from creators Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. It follows a SWAT sergeant who has been put in charge of a new team dealing with crime in Los Angeles.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1

Above Suspicion (2019) – Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston and Johnny Knoxville star in this crime thriller. About the true story of a newlywed FBI agent assigned to an Appalachian mountain town who begins an affair with a local woman.

After Earth (2013) – Will and Jaden Smith star in M. Night Shyamalan's sci-fi action thriller.

American graffiti (1973) – Director George Lucas' classic comedy about two high school seniors who spend one last night together before heading off to college.

– Director George Lucas’ classic comedy about two high school seniors who spend one last night together before heading off to college. Demon Slayer (Season 3) – One of the biggest anime series right now is returning for its third (or technically second) season on Netflix with the Entertainment District Arc dropping in full.

Pitch Perfect (2012) – Anna Kendrick leads this musical comedy cast about a music-loving student who finds herself in a new group when she starts college.

Rainbow High (Season 3) – Children's animated series.

Smooth and Quiet (2022) – SVOD premiere of the horror Blumhouse by writer/director Beth de Araújo.

– SVOD premiere of the horror Blumhouse by writer/director Beth de Araújo. The Dilemma (2011) – 2011 film by Ron Howard, starring Vince Vaughn and Kevin James.

The Glass Castle (2017) – Biography based on the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls. Starring Brie Larson with Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson and Max Greenfield.

The Yellow Bird (2017) – Jennifer Aniston stars in this war film directed by Alexandre Moors. About a veterinarian who returns home to find that his friend has disappeared.

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008) – A Tyler Perry mix about two families who live on opposite sides of the class spectrum but are intertwined in love and business.

Win (2021) – Ruby Rose and Morgan Freeman star in this action-crime thriller from writer/director George Gallo.

When the weather is nice (season 1) – Korean drama starring Park Min-young and Seo Kang-jun.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 2

Love Village (Season 1) Netflix originals – Japanese reality dating series.

The Tailor (Season 1) Netflix originals – Turkish drama series about a famous tailor who starts sewing a wedding dress for his best friend's bride – but all three have dark secrets that will soon turn their lives around.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 3

Jewish Wedding (Season 1) Netflix originals – New reality dating show that tries to match Jewish singles in the US and Israel. Hosted by Aleza.

The Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 7) Netflix originals – British reality show featuring the most talented young bakers competing for the top prize.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 4

Larva Family (Season 1) Netflix originals – Children’s cartoon series featuring the Larva family.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) Netflix originals – India Amarteifio plays young Queen Charlotte in this spinoff that goes back in time and tells the story of how the young queen’s marriage to King George sparked a great love story and social change.

Sanctuary (Season 1) Netflix originals – Kan Eguchi directs this new Japanese drama about a young delinquent who becomes a sumo apprentice.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 8

Spirit Rangers (Season 2) Netflix originals – Animated children’s series.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 9

Documentary Now! (Season 4) – The final season of the IFC comedy parody series.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) Netflix originals – Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, this is the Australian comedian's third major Netflix original stand-up special.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 10

Dancing Brothers (Season 1) Netflix originals – Netflix’s first major Finnish series about two brothers struggling to make a living as professional dancers.

Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) Netflix originals – Jada Pinkett Smith produces this controversial documentary series about the famous historical figure.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023) Netflix originals – Spin-off from the Norweigen film for the teen series. Follows Princess Margrethe as she yearns for normalcy and struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama.

Ultraman (Season 3) Netflix originals – The final season of the hit anime series.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 12

Black Knight (Season 1) Netflix originals – South Korean sci-fi action series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok. Set in a dystopian future where the world has been ravaged by air pollution and people depend on the Black Knights for deliveries.

Mulligan (Season 1) Netflix originals – Animated series for adults from the creators of 30 rock.

Queer Eye (Season 7) Netflix originals – The final season of the Fab-five reality show.

The Mother (2023) Netflix originals – Action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez about a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to help protect her daughter.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 17

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) Netflix originals – French competition reality show.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 18

XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix originals – Spin-off series to the rom-com film series For All the Boys about teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey having her own relationship issues when she travels to South Korea.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) Netflix originals – Japanese anime series based on the light novel of the same name. Taito Ban and Asami Seto to voice.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 19

Mute (Season 1) Netflix originals – Series in Spanish about Sergio Ciscar, who has remained silent since he killed his parents and after being released from prison, we will see why he is silent.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 23

Victim/Suspect (2023) Netflix originals – Nancy Schwartzman directs this documentary about a journalist who investigates unanswered sexual crimes of young women. It first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Wanda Sykes: I Am an Artist (2023) Netflix originals – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 24

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 3) Netflix originals – French reality show where a family business sells luxury homes in France and around the world.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 25

FUBAR (Season 1) Netflix originals – Arnold Schwarzenegger debuts in his first major series as a CIA agent who just can’t seem to retire.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 26

Blood and Gold (2023) Netflix originals – German-language WWII spaghetti western about a German deserter returning home to get caught up in a battle against SS troops to discover hidden gold.

What’s coming to Netflix on May 30

I Think You Should Date Tim Robinson (Season 3) Netflix originals – The sketch comedy series returns with Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin back at the helm for six more episodes.

What will you be watching on Netflix in May 2023? Let us know in the comments below.