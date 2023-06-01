What’s the story behind The Idol, the new controversial series on HBO Max?

Rarely has there been as much fuss about a series as there is about Sculpture, the new HBO Max series starring Lily-Rose Depp and singer The Weeknd. What is going on?

On June 5 we can see its first pictures SculptureFrom the hands of Sam Levinson who is also responsible for the bold and critically acclaimed series Excitement, In Sculpture Lily-Rose stars as Depp (daughter of Johnny and Vanessa Paradis), a budding singer like a young Britney Spears who falls under the influence of Tedros (The Weeknd), who runs a mysterious Los Angeles nightclub. Owner, who is also a Scientology leader. -esque sect.

abel tesfaye

actually did Sculpture The latter would have premiered in the fall, but Rolling Stones magazine found that everything went wrong behind the scenes. When the series was 80% finished, director Amy Seimetz and most of the crew were fired because The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, thought the series was told too much from a female perspective.

new director

Sam Levinson took over as director and decided to start from scratch, which meant over $50 million was wasted. new version of Sculpture Totally different. From a satire about 21st-century fame in which a young singer becomes a victim of the entertainment industry, Levinson turned it into an outrageous love story that many crew members refer to as “repulsive”.

Review

went last week Sculpture It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation from the audience present. Reviewers were less kind, describing the series as “a male fantasy,” “poisonous,” and “shallow.”

first episode of Sculpture on HBO Max and we can judge for ourselves.

Here’s the trailer: