whatsapp tricks | How to activate “Beige Mode” in the latest version | 2024 | NDA | NNI | Play play

Every person has a favorite color as it symbolizes peace and harmony. It can be red, pink, fuchsia, yellow, lilac or dark colors like blue, black, brown, dark green or dark blue. In the coming days, WhatsApp will completely change the tone of your conversations so you can enjoy a new way to express what you feel with all your friends., While we wait for that to arrive, I will provide you with a free, simple trick to try on your Android device today. This is the option to activate “Beige Mode” How is it done? What requirements do I need to meet? He has only one device in his hand. Of course, I do not recommend downloading applications that serve as mods as they may harm your device.

How to activate “Beige Mode” in WhatsApp

The first step would be to log into your favorite browser and View image of WhatsApp icon in beige color ,

, try to bring it in Transparent and in PNG for best results ,

, Also, make sure it is saved to your gallery.

Once your work is done, Touch the second step which is to download the Nova Launcher application on your Android terminal,

WhatsApp | Click on the WhatsApp icon and a menu similar to mine will appear, so you can press “Edit”. (Photo: MAG – Rommel Yupanqui)

you can use it Links to get better results ,

, Open it and you will see that you can customize the entire main screen of your smartphone: Icons, applications, search bar, light or dark mode, etc. ,

, go when you accept Settings, Apps, and Default Apps ,

, Go to launcher options and Change your cell phone’s customization layer to Nova Launcher,

WhatsApp | Thus you have to set the style of the new icon shape and click “Done”. (Photo: Depor – Romay Yupanqui)

Now Place the WhatsApp icon on the front page of your cell phone. Click on it and a very nice menu will appear. ,

, press where it says “Edit”, then click the app logo again, choose Apps, Photos option and choose the image you downloaded earlier ,

, Define its size and then you have to click on “Done”.

with that You will now have “Beige Mode” on WhatsApp so you can show it to all your friends,

