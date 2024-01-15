WhatsApp web trick to read messages without them knowing

Although WhatsApp Originally born as a mobile application iOS, in its 15-year history several versions have been known. for the first AndroidLater, when its success made it invincible, it also extended to other operating systems present among consumers at that time, such as SymbianOS one of two BlackBerryOS and in other more current e.g. windows And Mac OS, But among all the options, mobile apps are the most used. whatsapp web,

by larazon.es

WhatsApp launches its web version 2015 And, although it has always been behind the mobile versionToday it provides enough functions so that it can A suitable option while in front of the computer, Its configuration is as simple as entering web.whatsapp.com and linking it to the app on mobile, capturing QR code Which shows web from WhatsApp camera through option connected devices,

WhatsApp Web doesn’t allow you to make calls or video calls, but it does allow you to send messages, voice notes, pictures, and other types of files. If you are working in front of a computer, it is More accessible and above all more convenient than its mobile counterpart,

The web version has fewer functions, but in return it offers Some features are not available on mobile, One is the power to use keyboard shortcuts And speed up many tasks while using WhatsApp.

the second one is Preview which allows the user to access the contents of the message and get to know her without starting a conversation, This is an alternative to other methods of reading WhatsApp messages in the mobile app without the sender knowing this was the case.

The way to do this is very simple and No need to change any app settings, In WhatsApp Web, chat tabs are displayed in a column on the left, while most of the screen shows any conversations currently selected.

All the user has to do is Move the mouse pointer over a conversation That is not selected and contains messages that cannot be accessed without clicking. WhatsApp will show A window containing the full text of the last received message,

The limitations of this method are that, on the one hand, it only provides access to the last message received, even if there are several messages to read. On the other hand, you have to stay inside the application, so your situation will be Online And the sender of the message can see whether you are paying attention or not. And if it’s an image, video, voice note or other file, it indicates what it is. Content doesn’t display or play in preview,